WENATCHEE — The AppleSox first trip to the broom closet of the 2022 season will have to wait. Looking to sweep the Port Angeles Lefties Wednesday night, Wenatchee dropped the third game and fell 7-1.
After scoring 21 total runs in the first two games of the series the AppleSox mustered five hits in the game as a team. Wenatchee came up to the plate aggressive and looking to put the ball in play, walking three times and only striking out six times total as a team.
Leadoff hitter Joichiro Oyama continued his strong start, going 2-5 from the top spot of the lineup to raise his average to .397 on the young season. Nick Giesinger chipped in with a hit and an RBI groundout out of the nine-hole to prevent the shutout.
Port Angeles scored seven runs on nine hits in the game while Wenatchee scored one run on five hits. The offense largely came from the bottom of the order for Wenatchee.
With a runner on second and one out in the ninth inning, the AppleSox prevented a shutout against Megum Fukuda, who displayed shaky control. Wenatchee’s Xander Orejudos, the seven hitter in the lineup, worked a one-out walk. Jett Nelson worked a walk of his own, and a wild pitch allowed Orejudos to advance to third. The at-bat ended Fukuda’s evening and new pitcher Zack Ediger came into the game with runners on the corners.
Giesinger hit the ball up the middle and after a force out at second base to get Nelson, Giesinger beat the throw to first on a bang-bang play. The play allowed Orejudos to get home and score the AppleSox lone run of the game.
Reese Ligtenberg struggled with his command in the first inning, walking to Lefties and putting a third on via a hit by pitch. Thanks to a caught stealing, a flyout and groundout, the AppleSox walked away unscathed and kept Port Angeles off the board.
The walks continued into the second inning, and it came back to hurt this time. After a one-out walk and an error with two outs, Port Angeles’ Evan Jilbert hit a two-run homer for the Lefties for the game’s first two scores. Both runs were unearned.
Port Angeles tacked another run in the third off Thomas Blakney in his lone inning of work. The Lefties tagged Garrett Gores for four runs, two earned, during his 3 2/3 innings of relief. Lee Souza finished the game with 2 1/3 clean innings of relief for the AppleSox.
Wenatchee is off today before taking on the Springfield Drifters in a three-game series this weekend.
