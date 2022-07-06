KELOWNA — The AppleSox and Kelowna Falcons game Wednesday night was, by and large, a pitching duel.
Coming off a 2-1 AppleSox victory Tuesday, that could be expected, though Wednesday’s game tilted the other way. The AppleSox fell 4-1, with the Falcons sealing the game late with three runs in the final two innings.
AppleSox pitcher Jack Moffit looked for better luck north of the border after allowing the same number of runs (three) as outs in his last start. In this outing, the righty scattered five hits and allowed a single run across 4 ⅓ innings. He walked one and struck out five.
The bottom of the order started the action for Wenatchee, with Coler Miller and Corey Jarrell reaching base on singles to lead off the third inning. Joichiro Oyama then did what he’s done all season long — hit — bringing in Miller to give the Sox a 1-0 lead, their lone score on the night.
Jarrell was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play and finished the night 2-4, one of three AppleSox to have multiple hits. Both Aiva Arquette and Michael Davinni chipped in two base hits.
Wenatchee put the ball in play throughout the night, only striking out four times. The AppleSox also reached base three times via walk.
Kelowna knotted things up in the fourth with some small ball with two outs. Falcon batter Shea Thomas singled, stole second, and scored on a Jeter Ybarra single.
With Miller and Jarrell on base in the sixth inning, Wenatchee had a chance to recreate their scoring formula, but Oyama flied out to left to end the threat.
The game remained tied until the seventh inning, with the Falcons scoring with two outs. Michael Montrezza worked a walk with one out, advanced to second on a fielder's choice, stole third, and scored on a Damian Stone single.
Kelowna added two insurance runs in the eighth.
All three runs in the seventh and eighth innings came off of AppleSox reliever Mason Philley, who pitched 3 ⅓ innings. Philley walked one and struck out three in his outing. Hunter Gibson came on to get Wenatchee out of the jam in the eighth, stranding two runners while facing one batter.
The Sox had an opportunity to claw back in the ninth, with runners on second and third and only one out. A strikeout and fly-out to center left both runners in scoring position and sealed the Falcon's victory.
For Kelowna, the offense was led by Stone, who finished the night 2-4 in the leadoff spot. Both Thomas and Ybarra went 3-4 on the night.
Kelowna pitcher Brock Keller threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Falcons' bullpen combined to toss 3 1/3 shutout innings.
Wenatchee can still win the season series against Kelowna Thursday, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Wenatchee previously took two of three from Kelowna between June 28-30, and has won three out of the five matchups this season.
The AppleSox return to Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium Tuesday to take on the Dub Sea Fish Sticks at 6:35 p.m. Dub Sea is the rebranded Highline Bears, with the new name a reference to both West Seattle and White Center, where the team plays its home games.