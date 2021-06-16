The Wenatchee AppleSox, winners of four-of-their-last-six, return to action Friday night after four days off when they host the Bend Elks for a three game set at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
The AppleSox are buoyed by tremendous pitching, which has limited opponents to two-or-fewer runs in four-of-nine games so far.
Their 3.62 ERA is fifth-best in the WCL, as of June 14, and they've also compiled a 1.36 WHIP (Walks and Hits per Innings Pitched), which is third-best in the West Coast League.
The AppleSox are (36-42) in WCL games against the Elks but (19-18) vs Bend in home games.
Non-league games included, the AppleSox have won 43 of their last 93 games against the Elks. The Elks enter play Tuesday night with a league-worst 6.49 ERA. They have only played six WCL games but are a league-worst (1-5) entering their home series against the Ridgefield Raptors.
Father's Day Weekend promises to be a special one at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Friday night, the Apple Blossom Royalty will meet and greet with fans before the 6:35 p.m., series-opener. That evening's game will also be televised live on NCWLIFE.
Saturday evening is College Night and all fans are encouraged to wear apparel for their favorite university for the 6:35 p.m., game.
Sunday is Father's Day and the series finale in a 5:35 p.m., first pitch.
Tickets can be purchased at applesox.com/tickets