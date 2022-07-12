WENATCHEE — The AppleSox offered no clemency to the DubSea Fish Sticks Tuesday evening.
Wenatchee ran up the score and hung up a few crooked numbers in the middle innings, cruising to a 22-2 rout in their first game back at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium in over a week. Wenatchee has now won four straight.
Everyone contributed offensively with the AppleSox racking up 19 hits. Xander Orejudos paced the squad with three hits and five RBIs, Matt Halbach finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Grant Sherrod also collected three hits. It was just batting practice for most of the evening; Wenatchee hit around the order twice and plated seven runs in the fifth and seventh inning.
DubSea couldn’t muster any kind of comeback after getting down six in the first three innings. Wenatchee starter Felix Schlede struggled with his command early on but settled in and didn’t allow a hit through 4.1 innings. He finished with four striekouts while walking three.
The Fish Sticks managed only three hits all game. Despite holding a no-hitter through four innings, AppleSox manager Mitch Darlington pulled Schlede with runners on first and third. Spence Juul came in and earned the win after tossing 1.2 innings of relief. Anthony Sendejas closed out the final three innings to slam the door shut.
The AppleSox swept the Nanaimo NightOwls in Canada over the weekend and will look to keep things rolling Wednesday night as they get ready for a three-game set with the Corvallis Knights this weekend.
Wenatchee (16-17) remains 6.5 games back of the Bellingham Bells in the North Division standings, but the AppleSox have played well in the second half of the season. This weekend will be a good measuring stick for the AppleSox as they look to finish strong to lock up the second playoff bid in the division.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
