YAKIMA — Even though they squandered a five-run lead, the AppleSox had plenty of chances to pull out a series-opening win over Yakima Valley Tuesday night in extra innings.
Wenatchee got runners in scoring position in the 10th, 11th and 12th inning, but they couldn’t take advantage. The Pippins wriggled out of each jam and survived long enough until they pushed one across in the bottom of the 12th, winning 11-10 on a walk-off single. The game lasted over four hours in what was easily the longest game of the summer.
It was all offense with both teams combining for 29 hits. The AppleSox did most of their damage in the fourth and seventh inning, plating a combined seven runs. Yakima just stuck with it, scratching across a run every other inning until the Pippins were able to jump on Davis Spencer in the seventh and pull within a run at 10-9.
The AppleSox brought out Jake Putnam to try and pick up the three-inning save, which he’s done three times this summer. Putnam came within one strike of closing the door but Yakima's Jaxon Sorenson legged out an infield single that scored Luke Rohleder to keep the game going at 10-10.
Sorenson later scored the game-winning run in the 12th after earning an 11-pitch walk off Lee Souza to start the inning. He later came around to score on a Gabe Villafor single.
Grant Sherrod and Cole Cramer both led the AppleSox offensively with four combined hits and six RBIs. Joichiro Oyama collected three hits and scored a run. Xander Orejudos finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Brooks Rasmussen slashed 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks.
Souza gets saddled with the loss after giving up the winning run in the 12th inning. Riley Sinclair got the start, in what was his last appearance of the summer, and pitched well through four innings. Sinclair ran into trouble though on Yakima Valley’s third time through the order and was pulled for Spencer after giving up a double Spencer Shipman with two outs in the fifth. Davis eventually worked out of the inning but not before two more runs came across.
Still, the AppleSox led 6-5 heading into the sixth inning. Wenatchee stretched it to 7-5 in the sixth and then scored three runs in the seventh inning thanks to a two-RBI single from Rasmussen to push their lead to 10-5. At that point, it felt like Wenatchee had put the game out of reach. There was no way Yakima Valley would erase another deficit. Wrong.
The Pippins hit around the order and pulled back within a run following a four-run seventh, tied it in the ninth and then squeaked out the win. This one was pivotal for both sides, with Wenatchee tied with the Edmonton River Hawks in the North coming into Tuesday night, and Yakima Valley one game behind the Bend Elks in the South. Fortunately, Edmonton lost as well, so neither side was able to pick up an advantage.
The AppleSox look to square the series Wednesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
