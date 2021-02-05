WENATCHEE — Ken Osborne, the longtime general manager of the Wenatchee AppleSox resigned Thursday, the team announced on its website.
Assistant general manager Allie Schank will take over, making her only the third female GM in the West Coast League.
“I have enjoyed my time with the Sox immensely,” said Osborne, who has been with the team since 2006. “It isn’t easy to leave a job and a team that I have been with for so long and that is a testament to how this organization has been run.”
Like his successor, Osborne started with the AppleSox as the assistant general manager. He then became general manager after Jose Oglesby purchased the team in 2018.
Oglesby thanked Osborne in the release, saying he was grateful for his contributions to the team.
“Even though one of our friendliest faces will no longer work for us, the memories and wonderful experience that Ken helped create for our fans will continue for years to come,” he said.
Osborne, a Waterville resident, will work at his wife’s insurance business, according to the release.
The AppleSox are planning to open the 2021 season on June 1 against the Nanaimo NightOwls, an expansion team located in British Columbia. The U.S.-Canadian border, which has been closed (except for essential travel) throughout the pandemic and will remain so until at least Feb. 21, will need to open for the season to go off as planned. The entire 2020 season was scrapped last May due to the pandemic.
The WCL added two other expansion teams to the league, both in Canada — the Kamloops NorthPaws and Edmonton Riverhawks. In total, there are 15 teams in the WCL, including the AppleSox.