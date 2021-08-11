YAKIMA — Solid pitching, quality at-bats and timely hitting.
The AppleSox had all three Wednesday night and leveled the series with the Pippins after winning 5-4 at Yakima County Stadium.
All five of the AppleSox runs came on two swings of the bat.
Collin Villegas drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the third inning, which gave Wenatchee a 3-1 lead at the time, and Garrett Cutting plated two off a triple in the fourth. Cutting has four triples in his last seven games.
AppleSox starter Cole Hatton (2-2) gave up a run in the first inning but settled down and tossed five strong innings, punched out five batters, and earned the win in his final game of the summer. Skylar Hales got the next three innings and allowed just one run to score on three hits. Ironically, After Hales fanned Mason Marenco in the eighth inning, he overtook Hatton for the team strikeout lead with his 43rd of the summer.
The Pippins cut into the AppleSox lead in the eighth but Chase Grillo closed the door in the ninth to earn the save.
Cutting recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season after finishing (2-for-4) with two RBIs. Villegas finished (1-for-4) with a double and three RBIs and Luc Stuka was (1-for-4).
Wenatchee will look to end the season with a positive and take the series rubber match with the Pippins Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can follow the live broadcast on SunnyFM.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.