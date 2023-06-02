WENATCHEE — A glance at the AppleSox season schedule and it becomes clear that it has little time for anything other than baseball games. But Friday night, on the eve of their season opener, they managed to squeeze in a second practice as players continue to trickle into the valley.
“Guys rolled into town on Tuesday and Wednesday,” AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington said. “We had a very light practice last night and today.”
Following their practice, the AppleSox hosted Fan Fest for the community, allowing fans to preview and meet the team in its current form while enjoying free hot dogs and hamburgers at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium — the home of the AppleSox.
Last season, after a rocky first half, the AppleSox made a run at the end, bringing them within reach of a trophy. It was Coach Darlington’s first season.
“We were one game short of playing for a championship,” Darlington said.
There was the added advantage of having the West Coast League Co-MVP on your roster, Joichiro Oyama, an advantage they no longer have after Oyama took advantage of the opportunity to play in the Cape Cod League this season, one of the best summer baseball leagues in the country.
Aside from Oyama, several players have returned and after a steep learning curve in his first year as head coach, Darlington has approached his second season with more experience under his belt, surrounding the returners with a cast of talented players.
“Recruiting was the biggest thing I took away from my first season,” Darlington said. “There was a time, mid-July, when we realized we had to sign some pitchers. I was recruiting off my phone, looking through Twitter, and finding guys that needed innings. This year, learning from that, I got ahead of the curve and signed a lot more pitchers and staggered arrival dates.”
Pitchers are the biggest juggling act. With so many games in a short amount of time, the repetition can wreak havoc on arms. Keeping a healthy roster full of pitchers — while adhering to the inning limit set by their college — means there is a steady flow of pitchers arriving and pitchers leaving.
“The roster is in flux a lot,” Darlington said. “We’re around 38-40 players. We’ll have 23 full-contract arms for the summer. A lot of these guys come out here, get their 20 innings in late June, and they're out of here.”
With the larger Division I schools still playing, the early season has a lot of local, quality junior college players on the roster. Many of them are on 10-day contracts. As the DI season ends, and those athletes trickle into the roster, if the junior college athletes play well enough, they can earn themselves a permanent slot on the roster.
“It’s truly like a minor league baseball schedule,” Darlington said. “Not a lot of practice. I’m just managing the team and the roster. Figuring out which pitchers can throw, which can’t, and just making it work.”
Building a team and moving players in and out like game pieces is a large part of the job and what gives him a thrill.
“I get to play general manager,” Darlington said. “It’s like a fantasy football team. I get to sign guys, pick my squad — it’s fun. Over half the job is recruiting.”
When players sign and flood into the valley, host families offer their support — room and board. Many have been doing it for years and while they lend a hand to make their stay a little less tumultuous, the AppleSox offer them perks — like season passes.
But some players have more homegrown roots and if you stop by a game, you may recognize their faces. Like Quincy Vassar, a Senior pitcher from Brewster who plays at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California, and another Brewster alum, Connor Ashworth, a Senior pitcher who plays at Montana State University Billings. Braiden Boyd, a lefty pitcher from Chelan and WSU commit, rounds out the local roster. He is one of several incoming freshmen that were highly recruited out of high school this year.
“Players from DI don’t always mean they’ll be ‘our guys’,” Darlington said. “We find guys from smaller schools that come out here ready to play and are hungry.”
Last season, the AppleSox made a mad dash to the playoffs but Coach Darlington hopes It won’t be nearly as dramatic.
“In the first half last season, we had a losing record but a much better second half,” he said. “This summer we’re hoping to get off to a better start.”
The AppleSox, for the second consecutive year, begin their season on the road playing a three-game series against the Bend Elks at Vince Genna Stadium in Oregon. The Friday and Saturday night games start at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.