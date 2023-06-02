230603-sportslocal-fanfest 01.JPG
Alex Rodriguez, of Wenatchee, has a baseball signed by Wenatchee AppleSox pitcher and Washington State University freshman Braiden Boyd, of Chelan, during Fan Fest Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

WENATCHEE — A glance at the AppleSox season schedule and it becomes clear that it has little time for anything other than baseball games. But Friday night, on the eve of their season opener, they managed to squeeze in a second practice as players continue to trickle into the valley.

“Guys rolled into town on Tuesday and Wednesday,” AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington said. “We had a very light practice last night and today.”

230603-sportslocal-fanfest 02.JPG
The Fuller family, of Wenatchee, watches Wenatchee AppleSox players take batting practice during Fan Fest Thursday evening at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

