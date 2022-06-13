WENATCHEE — AppleSox infielder Joichiro Oyama was named the West Coast League Player of the week on Monday for this past week's performances against the Port Angeles Lefties and Springfield Drifters.
Oyama leads the WCL in hits (19), runs (15), at-bats (41) and ranks third in batting average with a .463 — though the two players ahead of him have played at least three fewer games.
The UC Irvine junior is riding a nine-game hitting streak and has eight multi-hit games. Last week, Oyama collected 13 hits against the Lefties and Drifters and slashed .520 during the stretch. His bat at the top of the order has been huge for the AppleSox this season, who are heading into Tuesday's series with Bellingham having won five of their last six games.
The AppleSox travel to Bellingham for a quick three game series with the Bells before returning home to host the Bells for a three-game series this weekend at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
First pitch in every game this week (except Sunday) is at 6:35 p.m. Sunday's first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Fans can listen to every game this season on Sunny FM.
