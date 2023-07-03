EDMONTON, Alberta — The only thing keeping the Wenatchee AppleSox out of first in the North Division of the West Coast League has been the Bellingham Bells. But finally, after trailing the Bells by one game or more during the first half of the summer baseball season, the AppleSox have climbed to the top after taking the Edmonton Riverhawks in their sixth consecutive three-game series over the weekend at RE/MAX Field.
Friday
The AppleSox (18-6) earned a comfortable 12-3 win to open the series on Friday but it didn’t begin that way. After Edmonton (7-20) scored an early run in the first inning, Wenatchee trailed for three scoreless innings.
The lead changed hands after Wenatchee scored four runs in the fourth. They brought 10 hitters to the box in that inning, gaining more success from the four walks they drew than actual hits. It only grew from there.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Wenatchee scored once in the sixth off Ty Kennedy’s two-out RBI single and then unloaded a game-high five runs in the seventh. Edmonton added one run during that inning.
The AppleSox scored twice in the eighth and Edmonton found their last run in the ninth.
Wenatchee scored 12 runs off 10 hits with one error, and Edmonton scored three runs off 12 hits with no errors.
Four AppleSox hitters earned two RBIs: Easton Amundson, Izzy Lopez, Carson Ohland and Trent Liolios. Frankie Carney, Reeve Boyd and Ty Kennedy each finished with an RBI.
Ryan Martinez earned the win from the mound after 6 2/3 innings of pitching. He gave up 10 hits and two runs with five strikeouts. Braiden Boyd closed the final 2 1/3 innings with two hits, one run, and one walk, and finished with two strikeouts to get his second save of the season in only his third appearance.
The win tied the AppleSox with the Bells (17-7) for first in the division.
Saturday
For the first time in franchise history, the AppleSox played a Canadian team in Canada on Canada Day, but all that maple leaf luck was reserved for the Riverhawks. Wenatchee scored all two of their runs in the first inning of a Game 2 loss to Edmonton, only briefly giving them a lead on Saturday.
Edmonton tallied five runs coming out of the first to usurp the lead going into the second. They scored one more run in the second, fourth and seventh innings before polishing off the night with three more in the eighth in their 11-2 route of Wenatchee.
Wenatchee scored two runs off nine hits with two errors and Edmonton scored 11 runs off 19 hits with no errors.
Mason Strong finished with a team-high two RBIs and two hits. Both RBIs came off a single in the first inning. Brandham Ponce followed with two hits.
It was only the second road loss for the AppleSox so far this season and the first time they dropped the second game of a three-game series.
Sunday
What a difference a day makes. Once again, the AppleSox tested and proved their resilience with a 12-4 throttling of Edmonton on Sunday that sealed their eighth series of the season and sixth-straight.
The game began with two scoreless innings before Wenatchee outscored Edmonton 8-2 in the third.
The AppleSox kept the bases full throughout the inning, allowing Ohland and Strong to bat in runs off singles and Nick Putnam to open the floodgate with a three-run double.
The fourth, sixth and eighth innings were droughts for either side but Wenatchee added one run in the fifth and seventh and two runs in the ninth to extend their lead. Edmonton scored only twice more in the seventh inning.
Wenatchee scored 12 runs off 10 hits with one error and Edmonton scored four runs off six hits with three errors.
Putnam led Wenatchee with four RBIs and went 2-for-5. Lopez, Harrison, Ohland, Ponce and Strong all finished with an RBI and Reeve Boyd scored three runs.
Samuel Round earned the win from the mound in his first WCL start after four innings. He gave up two hits and two runs with two strikeouts. Jadon Williamson closed the final five innings to earn the save. He gave up four hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts.
The win puts the AppleSox one game ahead of Bellingham in the North Division. To keep first place, Wenatchee has to maintain the same record as Bellingham or improve upon it until the first half of the season ends on Thursday. If they do, they clinch the North Division’s First Half title and a spot in the postseason.
The AppleSox host the DubSea Fish Stick on Monday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Kenady Real Estate Group at 7:05 p.m.