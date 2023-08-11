Wenatchee AppleSox's Izzy Lopez turns a double play against the Victoria Harbourcats Tuesday night. Victoria won the game 6-2. The playoff resumed in Victoria Wednesday night but AppleSox's season came to an end, 4-2, two runs short.
VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Wenatchee AppleSox were confronted with a loser-out scenario on the road Wednesday, after losing the opener of a best-of-three baseball series against the Victoria HarbourCats at home the night before.
They lost their first postseason game by a measly four runs and though their trip to Vancouver Island and Royal Athletic Park improved an already thin margin, Victoria (2-0) bested Wenatchee (0-2) 4-2 for a second time, earning a sweep, ending the AppleSox’s season and their shot at the West Coast League North Division Championship.
In his first start of the summer, Andrew Monson took to the mound for Wenatchee. In five games and 14 innings with the team, he’s earned a 2.57 ERA, 23 strikeouts, seven walks and 11 hits. It had been over a week since he last pitched an inning and on only one other occasion had he thrown against the HarbourCats.
Monson pitched the first five innings to hold Victoria scoreless and without a single hit. He gave up only three walks with six strikeouts throughout that stretch.
Victoria’s bats came alive with a pitching change and put the game’s first three runs on the board in the sixth inning after hitting a triple, a double, and then launching a two-run dinger. Their last run followed in the seventh.
With a shutout looming, and eight scoreless innings behind them, Wenatchee scored all two runs at the top of the ninth. Brandham Ponce took second base after a single and a throwing error. Kyle Henington was ahead of him with enough time to score the first run.
Then, with two outs already on, Izzy Lopez cracked an RBI single to push Ponce home.
Wenatchee scored two runs off six hits with one error and Victoria scored four runs off six hits with two errors.
Lopez led Wenatchee with an RBI and went 2-for-4. Ponce followed with two hits and Henington and Austin Ohland each finished with a hit apiece.
Despite not reaching the championship as they’d hoped, they ended with an impressive and multi-record-breaking season.
Not only did they finish third for the best overall record in the West Coast League (WCL), but they also took third in the first-half North Division standings and second in the second half.
Their 37-17 regular-season record tied the franchise’s second-best record and was 10 wins better than last season. They also made it to a third postseason in four years — their 15th appearance overall.
After setting the team’s record for most home runs in a single game at four, they also set a new regular-season record for most home victories at 21, set their longest consecutive winning streak at 12 games, and raised the number of series sweeps to eight.
They did this all with the help of second-year head coach, Mitch Darlington — who is the only coach in franchise history to reach the postseason in his first two seasons. The team was also aided by a robust pitching staff led by pitching coach Mike Callia and the help of assistant coach Colton Kelly.
With all these fresh accolades, the momentum is clearly in the AppleSox’s favor and only bodes well for another impressive season.
For more news on the upcoming 2024 season, you can visit the team’s website.
