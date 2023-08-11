230809-sportslocal-applesoxgallery 03.jpg (copy)
Wenatchee AppleSox's Izzy Lopez turns a double play against the Victoria Harbourcats Tuesday night. Victoria won the game 6-2. The playoff resumed in Victoria Wednesday night but AppleSox's season came to an end, 4-2, two runs short. 

VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Wenatchee AppleSox were confronted with a loser-out scenario on the road Wednesday, after losing the opener of a best-of-three baseball series against the Victoria HarbourCats at home the night before.

They lost their first postseason game by a measly four runs and though their trip to Vancouver Island and Royal Athletic Park improved an already thin margin, Victoria (2-0) bested Wenatchee (0-2) 4-2 for a second time, earning a sweep, ending the AppleSox’s season and their shot at the West Coast League North Division Championship.

