The Wenatchee AppleSox are less than a month away from returning to the field after sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AppleSox are looking for a few more host families to house players for the 2021 season from early June through mid-August.
AppleSox players are enrolled in colleges across the country and will begin coming to the Wenatchee Valley in late May. Because the players are student-athletes and unable to be paid for their play, they stay with host parents for the two-and-a-half-month season.
Hosting an AppleSox player is a unique opportunity to become part of the team. Though families and players meet as strangers, they become bonded through friendship once the season ends.
“This season will be my 13th hosting an AppleSox player,” AppleSox Host Family Coordinator Marcey Skelton said. “We love watching baseball and hosting a player gives us a new favorite player to root for each season.”
Requirements for host parents are as simple as having an extra bed for the player to sleep on.
Host parents will receive many benefits for hosting an AppleSox player.
They’ll be given priority access for tickets to all AppleSox home games this season. Tickets are limited each game as the AppleSox are allowed to have up to 50-percent of their normal capacity. Tickets will be reserved online with season-ticket holders needing to claim their seats before each game to guarantee that they will be able to attend the game.
The AppleSox will have a vaccinated ticket section with 80-percent capacity and all other ticket sections will have a 25-percent capacity to meet Washington State guidelines for the health and safety of fans.
AppleSox host families will also receive an invitation to the annual Host Family Appreciation Dinner, free registration for host family children to the AppleSox youth instructional clinics and recognition on the field at the final regular-season home game.
The AppleSox are taking special measures to ensure that host families and players stay healthy as our country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. All AppleSox players either have received or will receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to arriving in Wenatchee this summer.
“Opening your home up and welcoming a stranger is about the kindest thing you can do.” AppleSox General Manager Allie Schank said, “We want to make sure that everyone involved stays safe and healthy.”
If you live in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee or Cashmere, have a spare room, and would be interested in housing a player, please call the AppleSox team office at (509) 665-6900 or email info@applesox.com.