WENATCHEE — Last week, the West Coast League, the summer collegiate baseball league which includes the Wenatchee AppleSox, announced the season would be canceled, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety guidelines in Washington and Oregon.
As well, the league announced that Cowlitz, Port Angeles, Ridgefield, Walla Walla, and Yakima Valley were canceling their seasons.
For AppleSox Owner Jose Oglesby, the announcement did not come as a surprise.
“You just had to look at the trends that were going on. We knew it wasn’t going our way. We were looking at things that needed to happen if we were going to open on time. It wasn’t looking good,” Oglesby said.
When the announcement was made, nearly half the league had decided to cancel their seasons. Oglesby said teams were told to wait until Phase 4 to open.
“If you look at what the odds are that Ridgefield, Walla Walla and Yakima were going to get to Phase 4 by early July, that wasn’t looking good,” he said. “When they looked at that, 'it was OK, we just can’t do it.' Once those teams weren’t going to participate in a full league schedule, there was nothing left to do but shut it down and call the season off.”
Oglesby said he is supportive of the decision. There are many teams that need a certain amount of fans in the stadium. Oglesby said he can’t blame teams making a business decision to call it off.
It was disappointing for all, he said. The teams wanted to hang in there as long as they could and have a WCL season.
“Instead, we have to all do whatever we can. We have to find out what that looks like for us,” Oglesby said.
The AppleSox are hoping to have some games at Paul Thomas Field this summer. Oglesby said once Chelan County reaches Phase 3, he’ll see if they could host some games.
He said it’s not going to look at all like a normal West Coast League season. He's hoping he can pull it off and play some baseball.
“We’re adjusting to that. It might not look exactly like it has in the past. We’re looking to try and get some local players, some people around the area,” he said. “We’re putting together the details for that.”
If the AppleSox can recruit enough players, Oglesby said they could have some scrimmages. The California Collegiate League is playing, so there is chance they could play some of those teams. There are also a few independent teams out there who the AppleSox could play.
One other WCL team is planning to play, the Portland Pickles. Oglesby said there are many college-level players in that area, so Portland is going to try and create its own league. If Portland has a tournament, there is a chance the AppleSox could send a team there.
As for the team, Oglesby said there are still players coming to Wenatchee, although they have lost some host families. The AppleSox gameday staff is standing by, he said, eager to come back. Oglesby said they may be able to do something when the county goes to Phase 2.
“We’re thinking of opening the stadium in Phase 2 as an outdoor café. People can come get a burger and watch the empty field,” he said. “We’re talking about adding some spaces and activities for kids in a safe, socially distant way. We’re doing our best to try and deliver something for the community that will help see us through these times.”