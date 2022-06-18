WENATCHEE — Bellingham just seems to have Wenatchee’s number.
The Bells secured their fourth victory against the AppleSox in as many days after pulling out a 6-4 win Friday night in the first of a three-game set at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
The AppleSox finally broke out of their offensive slump and scratched across a few runs late in the game in their brand new powder blue uniforms. But the Bells received a pair of stellar performances from three-hole Cole Hage and cleanup hitter Jack Van Remortel.
Hage finished 3-for-4 with two opposite-field solo home runs and four RBIs and Van Remortel finished 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs before being taken out for a pinch-runner in the seventh inning. The pair drove in all six Bellingham runs and collected six of the Bells’ 11 total hits.
Bellingham got a runner in scoring position in almost every frame but scored in just the odd-innings. The Bells scratched three runs across against AppleSox starter Mason Philley, who went five strong but was ultimately saddled with the loss. The backbreaker for Philley was a two-out, two-strike solo home run to Hage in the fifth.
Up to that point, the AppleSox hadn’t generated much offensively. Bellingham stoned Wenatchee earlier this week, holding the AppleSox to just one run in three games at Joe Martin Field. And through the first five innings, it continued with Wenatchee mustering just three hits. But the offense broke through in the sixth inning after fan-favorite Enzo Apodaca led off the inning with a walk. Matt Halbach then collected his second base hit of the night and came around to score on an RBI double from Cole Miller.
The AppleSox plated two more runs in the seventh inning with Apodaca and Halbach again leading the charge, but Wenatchee stranded a pair of runners in the eighth and another in the ninth. Overall, the AppleSox left 10 men on base.
Brester native, Conner Ashworth, who was unhittable last week against the Port Angeles Lefties, didn’t have his best stuff, walking three in two innings while giving up a solo home run to Hage in the ninth.
The AppleSox had a great first week of the season but they’ve hit a speed bump against the Bells and currently sit in last place in the North Division standings. Wenatchee needs to turn things around this weekend in their final two games against Bellingham before heading out on their first long road trip of the season next week against Victoria and Edmonton.
First pitch on Saturday night is at 6:35 p.m., and 1:05 p.m. on Fathers Day.