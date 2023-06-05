BEND, Oregon — It wasn’t clear, early in the first two innings of the Wenatchee AppleSox season opener, that they would beat the Bend Elks at Vince Genna Stadium on Friday night — let alone sweep them in a three-game baseball series — but that’s precisely what they did.
“A completely different style of game than last year,” said AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington in an interview with Joel Norman on the AppleSox Podcast. “I’m excited about this pitching staff. We also had a bunch of quality at-bats and two-strike approaches. A lot of guys that deserve some credit for tonight’s win.”
Darlington wanted a stronger start to the season than last year — a start that might match how last year’s ended — and after rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the first two innings of Friday’s game, the AppleSox swung things into motion.
In the third inning, they stacked five runs to take the lead. After Bend scored three of their four runs off of three consecutive hits in the first inning, the Sox shut them out for the next seven — thanks in large part due to Luke Meyers’ relief pitching to close the game. He struck out six batters in the last five innings.
“Just had to stay focused and trust my guys behind me and throw strikes,” Meyers said.
A five-inning scoreless drought was finally disrupted after each team scored one run in the ninth inning. Wenatchee won 6-4.
The Sox didn’t get their first road win of the season last year until June 21. That win came after a six-game drought. They’ve now improved to 15-8 in season openers.
Easton Amundson led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 1-for-4. Austin Bunn and Ty Kennedy each finished with an RBI.
The following night, Saturday, the second game of a three-game series, the Sox clinched their first series win at Bend since 2019 by a one-run margin, 4-3.
Deja vu was front of mind as the Elks began the game with another 3-0 lead after two innings. Only this time, Wenatchee didn’t bounce back in the third to take the lead. It took them four innings to tie and seven to earn the winning run after Bunn knocked a single to right field, giving Kennedy enough time to score.
However, like the previous game and marginally better, the Sox defended a scoreless game after the Elk’s opening surge.
Ryan Martinez, Wenatchee’s starting pitcher, silenced the Elk’s bats for another four innings, giving Wenatchee’s offense a chance to claw their way back. Toby Haarer pitched the last three innings without giving up a run to help seal the win.
Kennedy led Game 2 with an RBI and went 2-for-5. Fred Buckson and Garrett Gores each added another RBI and Bunn finished with two hits.
“There’s been a lot of good timing on the hits, a lot of teamwork,” Kennedy said. “We had some really good plays today. You just have to stay in it.”
With the series win already in the bag, the Sox thought a sweep would taste a little sweeter on Sunday. And instead of another low-scoring, nail-biting game, they iced the series with a 12-1 win in the finale.
Wenatchee scored eight of their 12 runs in the seventh inning. Thirteen AppleSox batters visited the plate in that inning and off of four hits, eight scored. Kennedy was responsible for some of that after clearing the bases on a precision double.
At that point, they already secured a 2-1 lead after the first inning and never looked back. After the Elks scored their only run, Wenatchee, once again, shut them out of the game.
Cam Hoiland was a force on the mound for the Sox. He started the game and allowed two hits in six innings while striking out six batters. He held the mound for the longest stint of any Wenatchee pitcher in the three-game series. Following the Elk’s only run of the game, Hoiland, somehow, got stronger and sent the next 13 Bend batters packing without a scored run.
“Hoiland on the mound had an absolutely gritty performance,” Darlington said. “Not only the way he was attacking guys but his poise on the mound. He’s got the right mentality. He’s a true pitcher to the core. He gave us six strong innings which gave us a chance to win.”
Gores cracked a homer in the fifth inning on the first pitch he laid eyes on. He brought in another two runs by the end of the game with two well-placed singles. Amundson was also prolific at the plate. His three hits earned him two doubles and a single.
Wenatchee took full advantage of the swing while the bases steadily filled. Walks and hits allowed the score to climb but you can’t ignore the other kind of hit.
Wenatchee didn’t just draw walks — nine in total — they pulled in pitches like a plague. None seemed to attract more than Travis Helm in what must shatter some kind of record. Of the four pitches that struck Wenatchee batters, Helm collected three. Black holes don’t have that kind of power.
Joey Pearson averted a tough situation in the eighth inning when Bend had one out with the bases loaded. Pearson held a clean sheet by defending two scoreless innings from the mound, holding the Elks to one run.
“The perfect cap to a really important weekend for us,” Darlington said. “Just really happy with how we played today. Not just at the plate — putting up those 12 runs — but really happy with the pitching performances we got.”
Both Aidan Van Rensum and Kennedy contributed three RBIs and Gores added two. Buckson and Amundson each finished with an RBI.
In the 23 years, these two teams have coexisted, this was the first time the Wenatchee AppleSox managed to sweep the Bend Elks. It was also the fifth time in franchise history — first since 2009 — that Wenatchee opened their season with a 3-0 record.
Wenatchee’s home opener is on Tuesday at Paul Thomas Sr. Field against the Springfield Drifters at 6:35 p.m. Their next two games are on Wednesday and Thursday also at 6:35 p.m.
It’s the first $2 Off Tuesday of the season where fans can save $2 on select food and drink. Tickets are as low as $5 but fans can save more by bringing canned foods to the gate to receive free admission thanks to the game’s sponsor, Townsquare Media.