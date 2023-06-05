BEND, Oregon — It wasn’t clear, early in the first two innings of the Wenatchee AppleSox season opener, that they would beat the Bend Elks at Vince Genna Stadium on Friday night — let alone sweep them in a three-game baseball series — but that’s precisely what they did.

“A completely different style of game than last year,” said AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington in an interview with Joel Norman on the AppleSox Podcast. “I’m excited about this pitching staff. We also had a bunch of quality at-bats and two-strike approaches. A lot of guys that deserve some credit for tonight’s win.”



