WENATCHEE — Forget those six straight losses to Bellingham. The AppleSox are sizzling.
After cooking the Bend Elks 14-3 Friday night, Wenatchee has now won seven of its last 10 games. And it’s been all about the offense. Wenatchee has averaged 8.4 runs per game over their last 10 games, including 27 over their last two games.
Friday was a bonanza. The AppleSox pushed a couple of runs across in the first few innings but erupted for 10 runs over the fifth and sixth inning. Brandham Ponce, who came in for Xander Orejudos in the third, ripped a three-run home run in the sixth and CJ Horn drove in four with a two-RBI double in the fifth and a two-run home run in the sixth.
The AppleSox jumped on Bend reliever Wally Averett and took control of the game in the middle innings before turning it over to the bullpen. Chase Matheny earned the win for the Applesox after tossing five innings, giving up one earned run while punching out five. Hunter Gibson earned the nine-out save after closing out the final three innings.
Wenatchee racked up 18 hits as a team and every player that received at least two at-bats got on base. Leadoff Joichiro Oyama paced the offense with four hits, Matt Halbach recorded three hits, including a leadoff double that kickstarted the sixth, and CJ Horn notched three hits and four RBI’s.
The AppleSox will look to win their fourth straight series with another win Saturday against the Elks on Fireworks night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
