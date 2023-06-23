KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — The AppleSox came into the Kamloops NorthPaws series just one-half game behind first place in the North Division of the West Coast League after winning their fourth baseball series of the summer on Sunday.

The NorthPaws (4-14), however, have struggled in the opposite direction, tying with the Edmonton Riverhawks for the worst record in the North — but not all of those losses were blowouts, many were only a few runs shy of a lead.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?