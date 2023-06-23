KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — The AppleSox came into the Kamloops NorthPaws series just one-half game behind first place in the North Division of the West Coast League after winning their fourth baseball series of the summer on Sunday.
The NorthPaws (4-14), however, have struggled in the opposite direction, tying with the Edmonton Riverhawks for the worst record in the North — but not all of those losses were blowouts, many were only a few runs shy of a lead.
Tuesday
The AppleSox (14-4) and NorthPaws were dealt a false start to the series, postponing opening night after Norbrock Stadium was rained out on Tuesday. What would have been Game 2 on Wednesday would serve as the series opener and turn a single game on Thursday into a doubleheader to complete the series.
Wednesday
The wait worked out for the AppleSox as they earned their second shutout of the season on Wednesday. However, it was a bit of a slog as both teams battled through five scoreless innings before Wenatchee broke the seal and scored all of their — and the game’s — three runs in the sixth. Wenatchee successfully defended the next three innings for a 3-0 shutout victory — their second in a row.
“Honestly, it’s just really fun to watch,” AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “Quincy got in rhythm early tonight and he just kept it in cruise control. Credit to our defense as well. Carson Ohland ran down a ball in the track and Marcus Harrison made some diving plays. They had some really nice defensive plays tonight.”
Easton Amundson — already leading the league in home runs — made himself a little harder to catch. His sixth dinger of the season — third consecutive game and fourth in five games — was in the sixth inning and it snapped a scoring drought that put two runs on the board for Wenatchee.
Amundson led the AppleSox with two RBIs and went 1-for-4 with a home run. Mason Strong added an RBI while going 2-for-4. Brandham Ponce and Ohland each finished with a hit.
Vassar earned the win after pitching six shutout innings and giving up only one hit, two walks, and finishing with five strikeouts. That one hit came at the bottom of the first inning but that’s about as much tolerance as Vassar would give the NorthPaws, shutting them out thereafter.
“These Canadian crowds can be a little spicy at times — a lot of energy,” Vassar said. “I enjoy it. I like the high energy. It means everyone is locked in and the game is close.”
Cam Hoiland closed the remaining three innings while giving up one hit and three walks with one strikeout. This was his first save and first stint as a relief pitcher this season.
“At the end of the day when I get on that mound it’s just me, the batter and the catcher,” Hoiland said. When commenting on his initial rocky start to the seventh inning he added, “My hand orientation on the ball was a little off and I was falling off on my finish but as I rolled into the eighth and the ninth it was easy going.”
For the past three games, Wenatchee starting pitchers have successfully defended 19 scoreless innings.
Thursday
Wenatchee had one of their stronger starts to begin Thursday’s doubleheader. They scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second and third innings with their last run coming in the fourth. Kamloops hung around with three runs in the first two innings of the seven-inning game and when the AppleSox’s offense tapered off over the last three innings, the NorthPaws inched closer with three more runs but ultimately fell short. Wenatchee won 9-6 to seal another series win.
Marcus Harrison led the AppleSox with two RBIs and went 3-for-4. Amundson, MJ Sweeney, Austin Ohland and Sebastian David each finished with an RBI on one hit.
Bryce Jonson started from the mound — in his first game with the AppleSox — and earned the win after four innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
Wenatchee’s early four runs came after consecutive RBI doubles from Harrison and Amundson, a Sweeney RBI single, and a run from Carson Ohland — who read a wild pitch to score. It was enough momentum to carry them through the game. Wenatchee never led by less than two runs.
The AppleSox scored nine runs off 10 hits with three errors. The NorthPaws scored six runs off eight hits with two errors.
Game 2 of the doubleheader began similarly. After a scoreless first inning, Wenatchee scored three runs in the second and one in the third. Kamloops scored twice in the third but after another scoreless inning in the fourth, the AppleSox still held a 4-2 lead. They improved the lead by two runs in the following inning and the NorthPaws found one in the sixth. The final inning was the single-most productive of the game for both clubs but Wenatchee edged Kamloops one run better to sweep the series, 9-5.
Josh Williams led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 2-for-5. David went 3-for-4. Strong, Sweeney, Nick Putnam and Izzy Lopez each finished with an RBI off of one hit.
“We did a really good job of staying focused throughout both games,” David said. “I’m feeling more relaxed and comfortable at the plate. I was having a lot of fun. I’m ready to help out the team wherever I can, with whatever opportunity I get.”
Wenatchee scored nine runs off 13 hits with no errors and Kamloops scored five runs off eight hits with one error.
Lopez and Williams ignited the second inning after hitting difficult grounders through the infield and collectively tallied three runs. Putnam, with two outs, rattled an RBi double to extend the lead in the following inning. In the fifth, Williams knocked one home with a single and Lopez later crossed the threshold due to a wild pitch.
The NorthPaws clawed back with a solo home run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh but a sacrificial fly from Strong, a double from Sweeney, and finally, a balk from a Kamloops pitcher ushered in Wenatchee’s final run.
The AppleSox host a two-game non-league series with Northwest Star Academy at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium beginning on Friday at 6:35 p.m. for Bark in the Park Night, where fans can bring their canine companions to the game for free. It ends Saturday on College Night, where fans can wear their favorite college gear and buy $5 general-admission tickets at the gate. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.