WENATCHEE — Training just got a little easier for future AppleSox players after the team announced a partnership with WIN Reality, a virtual reality training program, in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
The program, available on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2, allows players to virtually get in the batters’ box and see unlimited live pitching from either a right-hander or southpaw, which can help improve timing and plate discipline.
“Our goal is to constantly find new ways to improve the product on the field,” AppleSox owner Jose Oglesby said in the release. “Whether that is through our personnel or through technology, we like to leave no stone unturned.”
Co-founded by former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O’Dowd and his son Chris, WIN Reality is used by some of the premier college baseball programs in the country (Rice, LSU, UCLA, Nebraska, Oregon, Arizona, Alabama, Xavier) as well as professionals Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso and Mike Yastrzemski.
Using game footage and true data, pitchers at all age levels are uploaded into the virtual reality environment for batters to face. There are seven different training modes and the program can be used for softball as well.
The program provides real-time feedback for players to identify the pitch and see where it was located in the strike zone.
“WIN Reality gives the AppleSox a chance to have an edge over our opponents,” Oglesby said in the release. “We (also) wanted to make sure that our fans have the opportunity to train how the AppleSox train.”
Fans who have an Oculus and wish to experience the program for themselves can use the code APPLESOX to receive a free trial through the end of February at winreality.com.