Unfortunately, the AppleSox were on the short-end Tuesday night.
Despite erasing a two-run deficit in the ninth to even the score at 6-6, Wenatchee lost after Yakima Valley walked off the game with an RBI single, set up by an error from Garrett Cutting.
Tyler Chipman, who got saddled with the loss, was nothing short of sensational in his four innings of relief. The former Cashmere Bulldog had his best outing of the summer, retiring the first 13 batters he faced while striking out nine. He walked just one batter but paid for it. That one guy came around to score and win the game for the Pippins.
The game was tight early but Yakima Valley took a 5-1 lead in the third after plating a pair of runs off two Wenatchee errors, and two more runs off a single by Corey Jarrell.
The AppleSox didn’t get cooking offensively till their third time through the lineup.
Cutting got things going with a leadoff solo blast to start the fifth. Wenatchee has now homered in 10 straight games, dating back to July 29. Collin Villegas scored a few batters later off an RBI single from AJ Guerrero, whose .393 batting average leads the team. Over the last month, Guerrero ranks ninth in the WCL in hitting.
Yakima Valley scored once in the fifth to stretch the lead back to three but Wenatchee chipped away after Enzo Apodaca drove in Luc Stuka with an RBI single in the sixth. Chipman dominated the rest of the game. The AppleSox had a chance to take the lead in the ninth after tying the game up, ultimately stranding Guerrero on second base.
With just one run needed, the AppleSox had little room for error. Chipman fanned the first two batters, but an eight-pitch walk left the door open. Four pitches later, the game was over.
Guerrero paced the offense with two hits and finished (2-for-3) with two walks and an RBI. Tino Bethancourt was also (2-for-3) with two walks and a run scored and Stuka recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the summer after going (2-for-4) with a run scored. Michael O’Hara led off the game with a double and finished (1-for-3) with two hit by pitches and Enzo Apodaca continued his second-half resurgence and was (1-for-5) with an RBI.
The AppleSox will look to bounce back in game two Wednesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
