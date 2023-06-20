WENATCHEE — Over the weekend, despite dropping the first game of a three-game series on Friday by a single run, the AppleSox rallied to win the series and punctuate the finale with a dominant eight-run shutout on Sunday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Friday
Wenatchee defended the series opener with a 2-1 lead until Kelowna found their equalizer and lead-stealing run in the fourth inning. A scoreless inning followed but Kelowna added three runs in the sixth to grow the deficit.
Wenatchee shut them out for the remaining three innings while they inched back to within one run before the final out was called. The AppleSox lost 6-5.
Wenatchee scored five runs off seven hits with no errors and Kelowna scored six runs off 10 hits with three errors.
Wenatchee didn’t struggle to put men on base, only bring them home. They left 14 runners stranded by the end of the game — their largest of the season.
Easton Amundson, Brandham Ponce, Reeve Boyd, and Marty Kaplan all earned an RBI with one hit for the AppleSox. This was Amundson’s 10th consecutive game with a hit and Ponce’s eighth.
Jack DeDonato closed the remaining three innings while striking out five batters to defend a scoreless streak from the mound.
A one-run game always suggests an opportunity to flip the outcome. Wenatchee’s came in the ninth inning while the bases were loaded with no outs, capitalizing on errors and absorbing errant pitches. They knocked one run in after Kaplan cracked the ball over the pitcher but by the end of the inning, they left the two runs they needed on base.
Saturday
Wenatchee dominated the first seven innings of Game 2. They held the Falcons scoreless while earning two runs in the second and one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. After a scoreless seventh, the dam broke loose.
11 runs — six for Kelowna and five for Wenatchee — ticked across the scoreboard in the eighth inning. The Falcon’s streak was enough to briefly usurp the lead, 6-5, at the top of the inning but the AppleSox nearly matched their output in the bottom to reclaim it.
That wasn’t an easy task. Wenatchee defended 12 Falcon batters with three different pitchers to help plug the hemorrhage of runs. Kelowna connected on five hits and took first base on five walks to make every mistake hard-felt.
Their time at the plate began as a similar struggle. But after garnering two outs and with the bases loaded, Ponce sent a fly ball into the outfield where the Falcons lost track of it, giving the AppleSox enough time to round three runners through home plate.
Marcus Harrison sent Ponce home immediately after with an RBI single to reclaim a 10-6 lead before the ninth.
Wenatchee held Kelowna to one run in the ninth to win the game and tie up the series, 10-7.
Wenatchee scored 10 runs off 12 hits with one error and Kelowna scored seven runs off of 10 hits with three errors.
Ponce led Wenatchee with three RBIs and went 4-for-4. That performance earned him his 15th RBI and tied him for first in the West Coast League. Harrison added another two RBIs and went 3-for-4 — his first three-hit game of the summer. Carson Ohland had two RBIs and Amundson and Frankie Carney each finished with a one-hit RBI.
“I just felt more comfortable at the plate,” Harrison said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “We stayed calm. We know what we can do — there’s no worry in our dugout. We just have to compete.”
Amundson’s RBI came from a solo home run in the fifth inning, his fourth of the season. This put him in a tie for the most this season with two other players.
Ryan Martinez was a force from the mound, pitching seven innings without giving up a single run. It was only his third start while striking out five batters with no walks and only four hits. He was the first AppleSox starting pitcher to reach seven innings.
“First-pitch strike is huge,” Ryan Martinez said when discussing his momentum. “Once you get past that, you can do so much. I was able to get a bigger zone tonight and able to roll with it.”
Sunday
Wenatchee shut out the Falcons on Father’s Day to control the finale, sealing the series after scoring one run in the first and sixth innings and unloading six runs in the eighth while on their way to an 8-0 shutout victory — their first of the season.
Wenatchee scored eight runs off seven hits with two errors and Kelowna finished with three hits and two errors.
Amundson led the AppleSox with three RBIs off of one hit. Sebastian David added two RBIs, also off of one hit. Ohland, Harrison and Kaplan each finished with an RBI.
Hunter Gibson pitched the first six innings, earning the win in his first game and second season with the Sox after giving up only three hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Braiden Boyd closed while giving up only two walks and finished with two strikeouts after three innings.
“It felt really good,” Gibson said. “I just went out there and filled up the zone and attacked. We have a really talented group. It’s nice to have some run support. It’s easier to pitch.”
One shining moment came in the eighth inning when Amundson smoked a three-run homer over 348 feet to claim his fifth of the season and become the league leader. This was the 12th consecutive game he has connected on at least one hit and is only six home runs away from taking the AppleSox franchise record. After this game, he was second under Port Angeles’ Roberto Nunez’s 14-game hitting streak.
“My first four at-bats — I was trying to do too much,” Amundson said. “That last at-bat, I just went back to how I usually swing — keeping things simple.”
Ponce earned his 10th consecutive game with at least one hit after hitting a double in the third. Last season, he earned similar stats with eight more games.
The AppleSox continually show how competitive and resilient they are. They’ve battled to second place in the North Division, just a half-game behind the Bellingham Bells after winning four of five series.
Monday
In a non-league matchup with the Redmond Dudes — and their fourth-straight game at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium — the AppleSox pulled from deep in their dugout to win by a 10-6 margin.
Wenatchee led 3-1 after two innings before two Dude runs in the third tied the game. The tie persisted in the next inning after both teams collected two runs each, 5-5. Redmond crept closer with a single run in the sixth but the AppleSox closed the door with the final three runs in the seventh inning.
Mason Strong led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 3-for-4. Nick Putnam followed with another two RBIs off of two hits. Trent Liolios — a Sophomore from Northwestern — earned an RBI off of two hits and pitched two scoreless innings. Josh Williams added another RBI with one hit.
The AppleSox cobbled together a fresh team with six of their nine batters only recently joining the team. Putnam — a freshman from UC Santa Cruz — earned two RBI singles, one in the first and one in the seventh, to kickstart the game. Strong — a Junior from the University of Oklahoma — earned his two RBIs in one go after a double in the first inning. He also connected on a single in the second and a triple in the seventh. It was only his third game with the AppleSox.
“I haven’t played all year so I was biting at the bit to get out there and play,” Putnam said. “I had so much fun out there. We struggled a little defensively but offensively we were ready to go. We weren’t down or out of it. We stuck in there and did a good job getting some runs.”
The AppleSox begin another three-game road series — this time in Canada — with the Kamploops NorthPaws on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.