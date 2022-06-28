WENATCHEE — The weather has been heating up and so have the AppleSox, who return to Wenatchee Tuesday after winning four-of-six north of the border against the Victoria HarbourCats and Edmonton Riverhawks.
That road trip was exactly what the AppleSox needed after getting swept twice by the division-leading Bellingham Bells. There are only six games left till the midway mark — which means each division leader will lock up a playoff spot after their 27th game — but the AppleSox still can position themselves well with pair of series wins against the Kelowna Falcons and Bend Elks.
Wenatchee will play its next six games at Paul Thomas Sr. Field before departing for another six-game road trip in Canada against Kelowna and Nanaimo — which opens the second half of the season.
The offense has been a bit of a roller coaster but in their four road wins last week, the AppleSox were clicking and scored 38 runs. Matt Halbach, Andrew Haight and Enzo Apodaca have added some depth to the lineup and Joichiro Oyama has set the table out of the leadoff spot. Oyama currently leads the West Coast League in runs (23), hits (32), triples (2), and is third in stolen bases with 12. His .356 batting average also ranks within the top 10 in the league.
Wenatchee’s also received some solid pitching over the last week with Gianluca Shinn, Jack Moffitt, Chase Matheny and Ryan Mullan all providing quality starts. Mullan had the best performance, tossing eight innings while allowing just one hit and one walk but, the AppleSox were unable to provide any run support and lost 2-1 on Friday. They won their next two against the Riverhawks to take the series.
With Sunday’s win, Wenatchee climbed out of last place in the North and is just one good series away from second place in the division. The AppleSox look to continue their run Tuesday against the Kelowna Falcons. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at saferseating.com. Tuesday night is also First Responder’s Night. All current and retired first responders can enter the park by showing a valid ID card with their name and title or certification for free admission.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
