WENATCHEE — The AppleSox plated six runs over the final three innings to pull out a 7-6 win over the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
The game lasted only seven innings but it took nearly three full hours as both teams racked up 20 total hits.
CCL scored in the first inning off an RBI double, but Wenatchee’s Adam Grob evened the score in the home half with a solo blast to the deepest part of the park.
The All-Stars responded with a three-run second and added another run in the third to take a 5-1 lead.
Wenatchee chipped away though. Zach Toglia drove in a run with an RBI single in the fourth and then Collin Villegas mashed a three-run home run in the fifth to pull the AppleSox within a run. Wenatchee took its first lead of the game in the sixth after Garett Cutting and Grob hit consecutive RBI doubles.
Martin Haswell then closed the door in the seventh, getting three straight outs after loading the bases.
The AppleSox will look to take the series on Saturday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.