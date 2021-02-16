WENATCHEE — With the coaching staff filled out, the AppleSox are just waiting on some players and the month of June for the West Coast League (WCL) to resume.
The team announced Tuesday that head coach Ian Sanderson has added Danny Pulfer and Wyatt McKnight to his coaching staff for the 2021 season.
“I’m excited about adding Danny and Wyatt to my staff,” Sanderson said in the release. “It’s important for coaches to look at (a) lot of candidates from different backgrounds and find the strongest options to help make the team better. I believe I’ve found two great additions.”
Pulfer, who is entering his second season as an assistant at Towson University in Maryland, joins the AppleSox nearly a decade after being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round. Pulfer spent two seasons in the minors (2011-2012), hitting .271 with four home runs and 47 RBIs, before playing his last four years with the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Laredo Lemurs in the American Association Independent League.
Pulfer played college baseball at Oregon (2009-11) and hit .302 for the Ducks over his career, including .351 his senior season when he earned First Team All-Pac 10. He was just the third position player for Oregon taken in the MLB draft since it had brought the program back in 2009. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in hits (193), doubles (31), at-bats (629), games played (78) and multi-hit games (58). He'll serve as the teams' third-base and hitting coach.
McKnight is the current catchers’ coach at Linn-Benton Community College and will have that same role with the AppleSox, along with serving as the teams’ first-base coach. He played collegiately at Southwestern Oregon and Mount Mary before graduating in 2018.
Sanderson, who was hired after Kyle Krustangel left following the 2019 summer, is now set for his first season as skipper. The AppleSox begin their season on June 1 against the Nanaimo NightOwls.