WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox were tested in a three-game baseball series against the Port Angeles Lefties this week at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. When the series finished, each side would total only five runs apiece but Wenatchee would walk away with their fifth series win and second shutout of the season.
Tuesday
They didn’t know it then, but Tuesday's series opener would be decided after three innings. Port Angeles (8-15) took the lead with a solo homer in the first inning and Wenatchee (16-5) tied it up with a run in the second after Frankie Carney put himself in scoring position on a grounder up the middle and Reeve Boyd knocked him in with a single.
The Lefties scored the last two runs off another home run in the third to reclaim a lead they would sustain for six more scoreless innings. Port Angeles snapped the AppleSox’s five-game winning streak with a 3-1 win — Wenatchee’s lowest total of the season.
Wenatchee scored one run off seven hits with one error. The Lefties scored three runs off six hits with no errors.
The game finally pitted the top two hitting streaks in the West Coast League against one another but they must have canceled each other out as neither were able to connect with a single pitch. Port Angeles’ Roberto Nunez stopped his streak at 19 games and Wenatchee’s Easton Amundson at 15.
Reeve Boyd led Wenatchee with an RBI and went 2-for-4. Carney went 3-for-4 and Brandham Ponce and Josh Williams each finished with a hit.
Michael Cunneely closed the final four innings to shut out the Lefties, giving up only one hit with seven strikeouts in his best performance of the season.
The loss still had Wenatchee in second place but two games behind the division-leading Bellingham Bells (17-4).
Wednesday
Game 2 wasn’t any easier or more offensively productive for either side. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that a five-inning drought was broken after each side dropped two runs to maintain the stalemate.
Another two scoreless innings followed before the AppleSox found the final run, 3-2, after loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning and capitalizing on a Port Angeles error to earn their third walk-off win of the season.
Wenatchee scored three runs off six hits with no errors and the Lefties scored two runs off six hits with two errors.
Nick Putnam was perfect at the plate after he went 3-for-3 for Wenatchee. Carson Ohland, MJ Sweeney and Williams each finished with an RBI.
Evan Canfield closed the last three innings from the mound to earn the win, giving up only one walk with four strikeouts. Hunter Gibson, in his final outing with the team this season, threw the first six innings to strike out six batters while giving up only two runs and six hits. He returned the first 10 batters to the dugout in order.
“They were making my pitches look good, honestly. I was just throwing strikes and they were getting out. I kept telling myself, ‘Just get the next guy.’” Gibson said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox podcast.
He then added, while on the subject of his time with the team over the past two seasons, that he “loved it. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Port Angeles took an early two-run lead in the sixth but Sweeney’s RBI single and Ohland’s sacrificial fly — that gave Ponce room to get home in the bottom of the inning — quickly tied the game back up.
Wenatchee filled the bases in the bottom of the ninth after a single from Boyd, a pinch-hit sacrificial fly from Mason Strong, and a Sebastian David and Carney walk that put them in scoring position when the Lefties' inevitable error on William’s hit, gave Wenatchee a walk-off win to tie the series.
“In the moment I thought I could have gotten a better swing on it,” Williams said. “I wanted to get the run in early and swung at the first pitch that I liked. I’m just thinking I need to beat this throw-out. That was my first walk-off. I have never been the guy that the people are chasing.”
Thursday
Technically, all you need is one run to win a ball game. On Thursday’s rubber match, the AppleSox successfully defended a one-run shutout to seal their sixth series and second shutout this season.
That lone run came in the fourth inning when a sacrificial fly from Ohland allowed Marcus Harrison to score. Harrison found third base after he was walked with one out and Putnam followed with a double.
What preserved their clean sheet was the stellar pitching performances of Toby Haarer and Jack Moffitt. Haarer earned the win after opening the first 6 1/3 innings. He gave up only four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Moffitt closed the last 2 2/3 innings and gave up a walk with two strikeouts.
“I’ve been working on some mechanical stuff this summer,” Haarer said. “And today was the day it actually came through.”
The AppleSox scored one run off three hits with one error and Port Angeles finished with four hits and one error.
Strong, Ponce, and Putnam each finished the game with one hit apiece.
After another successful series, Wenatchee holds second in the North Division standings and is just one game behind the Bellingham Bells in the West Coast League.
Wenatchee shifts its focus to the Edmonton Riverhawks (6-18) for another three-game series on the road that starts Friday at 6:05 p.m. at Re/Max Field.