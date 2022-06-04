BEND — Mitch Darlington will certainly remember his first game as head coach of the Wenatchee AppleSox; the season-opener was bonkers.
There was a ton of offense, both teams combined for 24 runs on 22 hits, the game lasted nearly four hours amidst a constant drizzle and it’s still ongoing.
With two outs and a two-one count on Bends’ Balas Buckmeister, the lights along the first baseline unexpectedly shut off. Then, as both coaches met at home plate to chat with the umpire, the rest of the stadium's lights dimmed before shutting off completely. After several Elks rushed out to cover the mound with a tarp both teams sat in their dugouts for a half-hour waiting for the lights to come back on.
They never fully did, so the umpires decided to suspend the game with the AppleSox ahead 13-11. The game will resume Saturday evening before game two, which is scheduled game for 6:35 p.m.
Prior to the delay, the game was back-and-forth throughout.
Wenatchee opened the first with four runs and nearly batted around the order, but Bend responded with a four-run inning of their own in the home half after Beau Sylvester mashed a grand slam over the right-field fence.
The Elks added six more runs over the next two innings to take a commanding 10-5 lead but Wenatchee slowly chipped away. The AppleSox plated three runs in the fourth thanks to a two-run single from Adam Fahsel and then rallied with two outs in the seventh, scoring four more runs to take a 12-11 lead.
The AppleSox scored their final run on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning.
Wenatchee’s Michael Davinni has reached base in every at-bat and finished 2-for-3 with three walks and three runs scored. Fahsel was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two walks and Jolchiro Oyama was 2-for-6 with a triple and two runs scored.
If the score holds, Wenatchee’s Garrett Gores is in line for the win after tossing four innings of relief and striking out six. Quincy Vassar is currently on the mound for the AppleSox and has not allowed a hit through 1.2 innings.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
