WENATCHEE — AppleSox season-ticket holders will officially be able to reserve their seats on Sunday, the team announced in an email to ticket holders Friday morning.
The initial plan, owner Jose Oglesby said, was to open up ticket reservations on Thursday. But that was ultimately delayed till the weekend.
“We want to make this process as simple as possible this season to reserve season tickets,” Oglesby said. “In the meantime, we apologize for the delay, we have been working extremely hard to ensure you all have the best season possible.”
Ticket reservations will only be available for games in June, at least for now, as the team awaits further clarification from the Department of Health (DOH) on capacity limits.
“We are anticipating that guidance will allow us to open in full capacity by July 1,” Oglesby said.
The team is also planning to have a section for vaccinated fans; masks will not be required after showing proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking.
“Regardless of where fans are seated, whether in a vaccinated section or not, they may enter the third-base gate if they have proof of vaccination at least two weeks prior and can receive a wristband,” Oglesby said. “Providing proof of vaccination is not something we are forcing upon anyone; we’re simply trying to mitigate the current regulations to the best of our ability.”
The Wenatchee AppleSox kick off their season on Tuesday, June 1 against the Northwest Star Academy.