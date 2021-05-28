We’re back.
It feels great to say that after all that has transpired in the last year. Not having the structure that a baseball season provides was strange last summer.
As I sat at home day-after-day and wondered what was next, I realized how many little things I missed about a night at an AppleSox game. Whether it was looking out at the crowd and watching friendships form in the stands or learning the unique stories of each AppleSox player, I missed celebrating summer in Wenatchee.
For the first 23 years of my life I couldn’t wait for summer. Last year, I couldn’t wait for summer to be over.
There’s a lot to look forward to about AppleSox baseball returning this summer.
I’m excited to see familiar faces more frequently, broadcast exciting ballgames and enjoy watching games while the sun sets and provides a picturesque backdrop. What excites me the most about a new season is the unknown.
How many times will the AppleSox send us home beaming after a walkoff win? What might we see on the field this year that we’ve never seen before? Who are people that are strangers now who I’ll call friends by summer’s end?
Though the basic rules of baseball stay the same year-after-year, we still keep coming back each night to see what might happen.
There will be changes this year and all of us with the AppleSox thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we navigate playing a baseball season in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
Not all change will be bad, though.
Our new head coach, Ian Sanderson, will recruit different players and play a different brand of baseball than fans may have gotten used to. Our new scoreboard will completely change how fans experience a night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Change is inevitable and one thing that the AppleSox have done since Jose Oglesby purchased the team is embrace the opportunity that change can bring.
Promise me one thing if you see me before a game this season, whether it’s at home or on the road: ask me a question about the team or just say hello.
You don’t realize how much you miss little moments in a game night like that until a season is taken away from you.
Enjoy the season and let’s go Sox!