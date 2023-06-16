SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — Fresh off winning their second sweep of the summer, the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team traveled down to Oregon for another three-game road series to face the Springfield Drifters at Hamlin Sports Complex for the second time in a week. The Drifters won two of three close games in that first series in Wenatchee.

Tuesday



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?