SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — Fresh off winning their second sweep of the summer, the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team traveled down to Oregon for another three-game road series to face the Springfield Drifters at Hamlin Sports Complex for the second time in a week. The Drifters won two of three close games in that first series in Wenatchee.
Tuesday
The first game of the series was settled Tuesday night when Easton Amundson drove in the last run of the game for the AppleSox (9-3) in the eighth inning to secure their fourth consecutive win, 4-2. Jadon Williamson closed the last four innings without giving up a single run, giving Wenatchee’s offense a chance to pull away.
“This is a new team and I wanted to earn some respect tonight,” Williamson said in an interview with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “I kind of wanted to play with a chip on my shoulder to help the boys get a ‘W’ tonight. There are good hitters in this league.”
Just two weeks ago, Amundson and Williamson won the Northwest Athletic Conference’s baseball championship with Lower Columbia Community College. They brought that winning spirit to Tuesday’s game as Amundson tripled to bring in Marshall Lipsey, breaking the 2-2 tie, and influenced the winning run with a sacrificial fly. Amundson now holds a seven-game hitting streak — the largest on the team — and has scored one run or more in the last seven games.
When Williamson stepped on the mound, it was a 2-2 ballgame. While pitching, he allowed two hits and two walks with only two batters reaching base. He finished with four strikeouts.
Springfield (8-4) led by a one-run-to-none margin after three innings but when Lipsey put himself in scoring position after two stolen bases, Brandham Ponce cracked his first two-run home run of the summer between the center and left field fence in the fourth inning, giving the AppleSox a thin 2-1 lead.
“Coach was telling me to read the ball down in the dirt,” Lipsey said. “After I did that a third time [stealing a base], after the game, Coach Mitch told me I didn’t need a green light anymore. I’m good to go whenever.”
It was short-lived. Springfield tied it back up after a sacrificial fly rotated one run through home plate with a loaded diamond. This was the ninth consecutive game an AppleSox starting pitcher threw at least five innings. After four innings, Quincy Vassar finished the fifth by sending the Drifters back to the dugout after seven pitches. He gave up five hits and four walks and finished with four strikeouts.
Ponce led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 2-for-4. Frankie Carney went 2-for-5. Amundson and Marcus Harrison each finished with a hit and an RBI.
This was the first time since 2012 that the AppleSox had an 8-2 start to the season — seventh in franchise history. They continue to prove that they are a second-half team. Their opponents have outscored them in the first three innings 26-20, but Wenatchee has a 41-16 advantage after that.
Wednesday
The AppleSox sealed the series with an 11-3 win the following Wednesday. All the runs they’d need were collected in the first inning but they didn’t stop there.
By the end of the game, four players finished with more than one RBI and the AppleSox defense plugged Springfield’s efficiency by allowing only a maximum of one run in three separate innings. Wenatchee scored five runs in the first innings and six in the fourth. By that point, they had an 11-1 lead.
“We had really good approaches at the plate,” AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington said. “Guys feeding off the guy in front of them, seeing a lot of pitches and making them work. Last night, I thought we had too many quick innings — too many first-pitch swings. We changed the approach tonight and it paid off.”
Wenatchee was held scoreless for the next five innings while the Drifters tallied only two more runs before the seventh inning.
Reeve Boyd led the AppleSox with three RBIs and went 2-for-5. Travis Helm followed with another two hits and two RBIs. Amundson and Ponce each finished with two RBIs off of one hit and Lipsey added an RBI.
Ponce and Boyd batted in two runs each for the AppleSox in the first inning and Helm finished it off with a sacrificial fly. In the fourth, Amundson’s two-run double accounted for half of that inning’s offensive production.
In his first appearance in an AppleSox uniform and in the West Coast League, recent Chelan High School graduate and WSU commit, Braiden Boyd, earned the win from the mound after 3.2 innings. He allowed seven hits, two runs, and two walks with three strikeouts.
“We’re excited about the way Braiden looked tonight,” Darlington said. “His breaking ball plays really well — he got a couple of ugly, swinging misses on it.”
This was Wenatchee’s fifth consecutive win — their largest since a nine-game streak in 2019. The AppleSox’s longest streak came after 14 consecutive wins in 2011.
“I just tried to throw strikes and fill up the zone,” Braiden Boyd said. “It was kind of a mystery going into this season. I didn’t know what I’d be like facing them — they’re really good. It was nice to go in there and produce a solid outing.”
When Norman asked about the major difference between high school and college hitters, Braiden said, “The discipline is on a different level.”
Thursday
The WCL proved how competitive it can be Thursday night when the Drifters narrowly beat Wenatchee 10-8 in Game 3 despite home runs from both Reeve Boyd and Amundson.
They held each other to four runs after three innings — all of Wenatchee’s were from home runs — but the Drifters pulled away with three more runs in the fourth. Wenatchee reinstated a 7-7 tie in the fifth inning but Springfield found another three in the sixth to seal the win. After two scoreless innings, the AppleSox threw one more run on at the top of the ninth inning to make it a two-run differential.
In the top of the second inning, with two outs and a man on base, Boyd imbued the ball with wings and sent it flying 363 feet over the left-center field wall. Boyd is an incoming freshman at Oregon State who has earned five RBIs and gone 6-for-13 during this three-game series.
The second home run had to go 50 feet further, in the following inning, for Amundson to earn his third of the season — all of which have been against Springfield. This was the ninth consecutive game he’s earned at least one hit in a game. The only other WCL ballplayer that has a better streak is Ethan Rivera, from Nanaimo, with 10.
The AppleSox’s final run in the ninth inning came after Izzy Lopez took one for the team when he was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Wenatchee scored eight runs off of 14 hits with three errors and Springfield scored 10 runs off of 12 hits without a single error.
Boyd led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 3-for-4. Amundson and Lopez each earned two RBIs off of two hits. Harrison finished with two hits.
The AppleSox won two of three games to take the series which improved their record and placed them in second place, one game behind the Bellingham Bells, in the Northern Conference.
Wenatchee hosts the Kelowna Falcons (British Columbia) for another series at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.