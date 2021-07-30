Wenatchee fought hard but fell to Bend in 8-4 loss Thursday at Vince Genna Stadium.
The Elks got a quality outing from starter Jack Slominski as the righty gave up one earned run in five innings before Cole Wilkinson and Eli Ankeney brought the win home.
For the first time all season, Wenatchee hit a home run three days in-a-row. Adam Grob slugged a 412-foot blast to left field that gave the AppleSox the first run for the second straight game. The Sox offense would strike again as Enzo Apodaca hit a grounder that second baseman Aidan Welch couldn’t collect. The error plated Aidan Selfridge in the top of the seventh.
Trailing 8-2, Wenatchee managed to bring in two more runs with two outs in the ninth. First baseman Zach Toglia reached first on a throwing error that brought Michael O’Hara home. In a full count, third baseman Tino Bethancourt drew home Enzo Apodaca on a walk. Alas, lefty Eli Ankeney managed to get the final punch out to seal the sweep.
Enzo Apodaca had his fourth two-hit game while A.J. Guerrero also enjoyed another multi-hit night. Despite the loss, first-time starter Michael DeFelippi struck out three Elks and held down their offense for the first two innings.
Wenatchee will enjoy a two-game weekend back home as they face the Northwest Star Academy Nighthawks. First pitch is Friday night at 6:35 so come on down and enjoy the battle! Tickets are available at www.applesox.com/tickets.