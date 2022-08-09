KAMLOOPS — It was an ideal start for the Wenatchee AppleSox, who eviscerated the Kamloops NorthPaws 12-1 Tuesday night in their playoff opener north of the border.
Wenatchee returns home with a one-game lead and a chance to bounce the NorthPaws Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
The AppleSox have been sizzling at the dish over the past week, plating 47 runs in their past four games. It took a couple of innings for the Sox to get settled in, but once they smelled blood, they pounced. There might have been a full house at Norbrock Stadium, but the AppleSox didn’t give the home fans much to cheer for.
Wenatchee scored three runs in the third following four walks and a two-RBI single from CJ Horn. The Sox pushed across three runs in the fifth after batting around the order and then five more in the sixth to take a commanding 11-0 lead.
The top of the order really came through for Wenatchee.
Joichiro Oyama, Xander Orejudos, Adam Fahsel and Horn all recorded multi-hit games. Horn and Fahsel both finished 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Oyama collected a pair of hits, scored three times and stole two bases. And Orejudos reached base in four of his five plate appearances, walking twice and notching two base hits while scoring three times.
All four crushed the NorthPaws pitching.
Kamloops, meanwhile, struggled mightily at the dish.
Conner Ashworth made his first start of the season and was dominant through five innings. The big man had a no-hitter working through five but gave up a leadoff single to Mike Fitzsimmons to start the sixth inning and then another to Felix Chenier Rondeau. That was all head coach Mitch Darlington had to see. He brought in Brooks Rasmussen to pitch from left field and sent out Nino Vultaggio — the designated hitter — to take his place.
Rasmussen was brilliant in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven over the final four innings. Rasmussen has now appeared in three games as a pitcher and hasn’t allowed a run through 11 innings of work.
The AppleSox are in a good position heading into game two, but the job’s not done.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
