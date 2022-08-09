220806-sportslocal-applesoxwalla 04.JPG
Wenatchee AppleSox Head Coach Mitch Darlington waves baserunners to home plate during last Friday's game against the Walla Walla Sweets at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

KAMLOOPS — It was an ideal start for the Wenatchee AppleSox, who eviscerated the Kamloops NorthPaws 12-1 Tuesday night in their playoff opener north of the border.

Wenatchee returns home with a one-game lead and a chance to bounce the NorthPaws Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.



Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson

