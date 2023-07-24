WENATCHEE — After completing their sixth series sweep of the summer baseball season on Wednesday against the Bend Elks, the Wenatchee AppleSox took a well-earned day of rest on Thursday before hosting the Nanaimo NightOwls. The three-game series began Friday with Christmas in July Night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Only two years into Nanaimo-franchise history, the NightOwls (20-22) have never made the trip to Wenatchee (31-11). Of the previous six encounters between these two teams, Wenatchee has mostly benefited on the road, winning a series last year and sweeping them last week.
Between last week and Friday, Nanaimo beat Victoria, shaking up the North Division second-half standings within the West Coast League (WCL). Victoria fell to second and Wenatchee slid into first. Those standings held after Wenatchee earned their seventh sweep of the season on Sunday, winning each of the three games by four runs.
Friday
Wenatchee held an early 3-0 lead in Friday’s opener after three innings — thanks to the pitching performance of Toby Haarer — before Nanaimo scored their only run at the top of the fourth inning. Josh Williams put the first score on the board after he clobbered a two-run homer for Wenatchee in the first inning. His fifth home run of the season sailed 398 feet over the outfield fence and slid him into third for most homers in WCL — all coming in the last nine games.
“That first pitch caught me a little off guard but when I saw he was going heater and he challenged me,” Williams in an interview with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “I just didn’t miss the next one. I’m feeling a little more relaxed at the plate.”
The AppleSox scored another run at the bottom of the fourth and one in the seventh to win the opener 5-1 — their fourth straight.
Wenatchee scored five runs off eight hits with no errors and Nanaimo scored one run on three hits with no errors.
Williams led Wenatchee with a home run and three RBIs while going 3-for-3. Brandham Ponce added one RBI and went 1-for-4. Carson Ohland, Nick Putnam, Izzy Lopez and Sebastian David each finished with a hit apiece.
Haarer started the first five innings — in his final outing with the team this summer — to earn the win for Wenatchee while giving up two hits, one run and three walks with five strikeouts. Braiden Boyd relieved the next three innings with one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Evan Canfield closed the last inning with two walks.
“I didn’t want to do too much,” Haarer said. “It’s easy to get ahead of myself — try and do more — but you stick to the plan and do the process.”
Saturday
The AppleSox clinched their 11th series and 30th win of the season — the fifth time in franchise history — after rallying back from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning to win 10-6 on Saturday. It was the most wins the team had seen since 2014. If they win 10 of their last 13 regular season games, they’ll have a new franchise record.
Nanaimo showed early on, the flash they gave Victoria after scoring four runs in the top of the first inning with 10 batters. Wenatchee scored one at the bottom but Nanaimo scored another to start the second.
Wenatchee climbed back to within a single run after scoring three at the bottom of the second with a single from Williams and then found their 5-5 equalizer in the third when MJ Sweeney sent a line drive to left-center field. Nanaimo’s shortstop picked the ball out of the air but fumbled it as he slammed into his centerfielder teammate. This gave Reeve Boyd enough time to run home from third. A scoreless fourth followed until Wenatchee dropped five runs in the fifth to take the lead.
A single from Austin Ohland, a two-RBI single from Carson Ohland, Boyd’s hit-by-pitch and Lopez’s sacrificial fly all helped round out the inning.
Wenatchee managed to shut out the NightOwls for six innings — between the third and eighth innings — but before the final out, Nanaimo tacked on one more run.
Wenatchee scored 10 runs off 10 hits with two errors and Nanaimo scored six runs off 10 hits with no errors.
Carson Ohland led the AppleSox with two RBIs and went 2-for-4. Williams followed with another RBI and two hits. Ponce and Frankie Carney finished with two hits apiece.
Ryan Martinez started the first inning for Wenatchee, giving up six hits, five runs and one walk with one strikeout before Michael Cunneely relieved him for the next six innings — a season high. Cunneely earned the win while giving up two hits and earning four strikeouts. Andrew Monson closed the final two innings while giving up two hits, a run and a walk with four strikeouts.
Sunday
Despite a late comeback from Nanaimo in the ninth inning, Wenatchee defended an early lead to earn their seventh sweep of the season, 11-7, on Sunday — duplicating their season-best winning streak of six games.
Nanaimo was the third team — the others being Bend and Kamloops — that the AppleSox swept in both regular season series this summer. It was the 11th straight regular-season win at home, tying the franchise record that was set in 2019.
Wenatchee led the finale after scoring two runs in the first inning off a sacrificial fly but Nanaimo cut the deficit in half with a run in the second. A scoreless third followed before Wenatchee reinstated the lead with a run in the fourth.
Nanaimo added a run at the top of the fifth to be within a single run of Wenatchee but the AppleSox pulled away by scoring three runs in the bottom. They each scored once in the next inning but Wenatchee scored two runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings to widen the gap.
Nanaimo saved their most productive inning for last, scoring a game-high four runs in the ninth but by the time the final out was called, Wenatchee’s lead was too substantial to overcome.
Wenatchee has the best overall record in the WCL and the North Division. They scored 11 runs with nine hits and with five errors and held Nanaimo to seven runs off nine hits with three errors.
Nick Putnam led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 3-for-4. Sweeney added another two RBIs with two hits and Carney finished with two RBIs and one hit.
Quincy Vassar started the first 4 1/3 innings for Wenatchee and gave up three hits, two runs and four walks with four strikeouts. Trei Hough relieved the next 1.2 innings to earn the win while giving up one hit, one run and one walk with one strikeout. Joseph Rajo tossed the next two innings with one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Jake Putnam closed the last inning with four hits, four runs and two walks with one strikeout.
Wenatchee starts its final three-game home series of the regular season against Bellingham on Tuesday night. The game’s theme will be Christmas in July Part 2 where fans can show up and watch free after bringing a canned or nonperishable food item to the entrance.
The AppleSox are also hosting its annual team photo autograph party at Pybus Public Market on Tuesday. From 1-2 p.m., the whole team and coaching staff will be available to meet fans and hand out free signed copies of this year’s team photo.