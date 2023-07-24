230725-sportslocal-applesox 01.JPG
Wenatchee AppleSox Josh Williams rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of Friday night's game against the Nanaimo NightOwls at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox won Friday's game 5-1.

WENATCHEE — After completing their sixth series sweep of the summer baseball season on Wednesday against the Bend Elks, the Wenatchee AppleSox took a well-earned day of rest on Thursday before hosting the Nanaimo NightOwls. The three-game series began Friday with Christmas in July Night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Only two years into Nanaimo-franchise history, the NightOwls (20-22) have never made the trip to Wenatchee (31-11). Of the previous six encounters between these two teams, Wenatchee has mostly benefited on the road, winning a series last year and sweeping them last week.

230725-sportslocal-applesox 02.JPG
Wenatchee AppleSox starting pitcher Toby Haarer delivers a pitch in the first inning of Friday night's game against the Nanaimo NightOwls at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.


