For the second time in franchise history, the Wenatchee AppleSox will host the West Coast League All-Star Game. The AppleSox hosted the inaugural WCL All-Star Game in 2006 and will welcome the 13th mid-summer classic in WCL history to Wenatchee on July 20, 2020.
“I am very pleased that the WCL is bringing the All-Star Game back to Wenatchee,” Oglesby said. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to showcase our team our fans and our community. It will be a highlight of our 2020 season.”
Each summer the showcase event features over 40 of the WCL’s top players in the league’s annual exhibition.
New AppleSox head coach Ian Sanderson and his to-be-announced coaching staff will coach the North Division’s team and the 2019 West Coast League Champion Corvallis Knights coaching staff will coach the South Division.
All tickets to the game will be general admission with ‘first come, first served’ seating. Tickets will go on sale for $10 at an aforementioned date. 2020 season-ticket holders will receive tickets to the 2020 WCL All-Star Game as a bonus for their season commitments. MVP punch cards will not be accepted.