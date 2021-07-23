In a game that featured a combined 27 strikeouts the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Walla Walla Sweets, 1-0, on Thursday night at Borleske Stadium.
Travis Craven of Walla Walla and Jacob Hughes of Wenatchee both tossed shutout starts and racked up the strikeouts. Craven struck out 14 in eight shutout innings while Hughes punched out eight in six shutout innings. Gavin Gorrell did not allow any hits and struck out four in three shutout innings of relief to earn his first win of the season.
The AppleSox scored. the game’s only run in the ninth against Sweets reliever Caden Kaelber. Adam Grob drew a one-out walk and then Luc Stuka was intentionally walked with two outs to put runners at first and second. Collin Villegas hit a ball slightly to the left of second baseman Parker Price. The former AppleSox infielder gloved it, did a 360-degree turn and threw it toward the AppleSox first-base dugout. Grob easily scored and that was all the AppleSox needed.
For the second straight night an AppleSox starting pitcher set the team’s single-game high for pitches thrown. Logan Mercado threw 99 pitches on Wednesday and then Hughes tossed 99 on Thursday night. His six-inning start marked the eighth time in the last 11 games that an AppleSox started tossed at least five innings and the Sox have won five of those eight games.
The AppleSox return home Friday night to face the Yakima Valley Pippins at 6:35 p.m. for the first game of a three-game series.