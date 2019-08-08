WENATCHEE — If the winning streak had to end at some point, at least it did Thursday night.
With a playoff spot already clinched, and Krustangel not really wanting to push the pen as they get ready for the postseason, the skipper let Kody Darcy, Ryan Altenberger, Jason Harayda and Hunter Montgomery close out the final two innings.
They fared about as well as you might expect from a trio of infielders and a catcher.
Ridgefield sent 14 men to the dish in the eighth and scored nine runs on six hits, three of which were doubles, and three walks. Montgomery handled the ninth and punched out two but not before Ridgefield tacked on four more and batted around the lineup, eventually coasting to a 16-3 blowout win.
Prior to the eighth though, it was a ballgame.
Kuykendall gave up three earned runs in the first inning but settled down and looked good over his next four, striking out seven and allowing just two hits.
After a couple of quiet frames, the AppleSox leveled the score in the third, scoring all three runs with two outs. Torin Montgomery started the rally with a solo blast to left field. Dalton Harum then slashed a double in the gap before Hunter Montgomery crushed a second ball over the left-field fence to even the score at three apiece.
Kuykendall got through the fourth and fifth unscathed before handing the ball off to Cole Connolly and Kody Bruton, who tossed a scoreless sixth and seventh. But the AppleSox were unable to dig themselves out from under the avalanche of runs they allowed in the eighth.
Offensively they couldn’t get a runner in scoring position and were set down in order from the fourth inning on.
The loss snaps the 10-game winning streak and was the Sox lowest run output since they fell 3-2 in Walla Walla on July 25 – their last defeat.
Wenatchee heads out on the road to close out the regular season against Corvallis, though they will be doing so without some of their top bats. Thursday was the final game for Darcy, Altenberger, H. Montgomery and Harum, who will all be heading back to their respective college/university next week.
The remaining guys will try to win for them both in Corvallis and in the divisional championship series against Victoria next week. With Victoria already locking up the top spot in the North, Wenatchee will host the first playoff game Tuesday night.
First pitch tomorrow night in Corvallis is at 6:30 p.m.