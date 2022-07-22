Purchase Access

WALLA WALLA — Well, it had to end at some point.

The AppleSox put up a good rally in the ninth but the Walla Walla Sweets held on and quashed Wenatchee’s three-game winning after pulling out a 4-3 squeaker.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.

