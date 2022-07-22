WALLA WALLA — Well, it had to end at some point.
The AppleSox put up a good rally in the ninth but the Walla Walla Sweets held on and quashed Wenatchee’s three-game winning after pulling out a 4-3 squeaker.
Wenatchee received a solid start from Riley Sinclair, who tossed six innings and allowed just two runs while striking out six. It was the Seattle U junior’s best start of the season and he gave the AppleSox a chance despite allowing a solo home run to Kevin Spear in the sixth that tied up the game at 2-2.
But the offense didn’t bail him out. The AppleSox struggled to get anything going for most of the game. Aside from Enzo Apodaca, who recorded a double and two base hits, the AppleSox mustered just four other hits the rest of the game.
Matt Halback finished 1-for-5 with a single and RBI. Joichiro Oyama, though he went hitless for only the second time in his last 18 games, pulled within three runs of the WCL season-record after scoring his 45th run of the summer in the third inning. Oyama also swiped his league-leading 31st base; he’s stolen five bags in his last five games.
Wenatchee got on base, the AppleSox were just unable to string hits together, build any kind of momentum or generate a big inning that would have given them a cushion.
Grant Sherrod drove in Apodaca with an RBI single in the fourth that gave Wenatchee a 2-1 lead at the time. But the bats were quiet from then on until waking up two runs down in the ninth. After Cole Miller popped up to lead off the inning, Sherrod reached base on an error. CJ Horn got on after a fielder’s choice and Adam Fahsel loaded the bases with a walk.
Despite four innings of nothing, the AppleSox had a chance to level the score with the bases chucked and Oyama at the dish. Oyama slapped a hard shot to third but Jack Johnson collected the grounder and tagged out Ezra Samperi — who pinch ran for Horn — at third. Sherrod still scored to pull the AppleSox within one but Halbach sliced a liner right at Walla Walla’s Davis Mieliwocki at first to end the game.
The AppleSox will look to even the series on Saturday in a late-afternoon game at Borleske Stadium. Wenatchee is 5-3 this summer in afternoon games.
First pitch is at 4:35 p.m.
Sports Reporter
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
