Ask Seattle Dragons coach Jim Zorn about his team's offense, and a bit of a pained expression usually precedes an honest answer.
That's because the offense has been the weak link in the team's 1-2 start. The Dragons are sixth in the eight-team league in scoring at 16 points per game, and they are the only team in the league that has failed to score 20 points in a game.
Getting to that number could be a key factor when the team plays Saturday at the St. Louis BattleHawks (2-1).
"I feel like we've got the right stuff, and I think the players would even take responsibility too and say, 'We've got to execute,' " said Zorn, who is also the Dragons offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and calls the plays. "I think we're getting faster. And I think that's the key, is getting faster, with what we do have."
What Zorn hasn't had is the offensive line he envisioned or receiver Kasen Williams, the former Husky and Seahawk, who has been out all season with a quad injury.
Isaiah Battle, the team's No. 1 selection in the offensive line phase of the XFL draft, had been expected to be the team's starting left tackle but has yet to play because of a high-ankle sprain. Michael Dunn, who had replaced Battle as the starting left tackle, missed last week's 24-12 loss to Dallas with a calf injury. Center Dillon Day also missed a game.
Zorn acknowledged that has hurt continuity but he didn't want to make excuses. After Saturday's loss, Zorn had a meeting with about 15 players, including running back Kenneth Farrow, who was voted a team captain.
"We voiced that things got to start looking different at practice to start looking different in games," said Farrow, who rushed for 2,980 yards and 34 touchowns at the University of Houston, where he was a team captain in his final three seasons. "We really took it upon ourselves to step it up (at practice)."
Farrow, who caught a touchdown pass last week against Dallas despite being questionable to play with a rib injury, noticed the difference immediately in the team's first practice of the week on Tuesday.
"The tempo was where it needed to be," Farrow said. "You've got guys here who have been in the NFL and you have guys who this is their first gig at the professional level, so there is a lot of things that can be learned in between those two different spaces. I think guys are embracing that and we definitely saw what we wanted to see at practice."
This is not Farrow's first pro gig. He went undrafted out of college, but made the San Diego Chargers. During the season, he hurt his hip in an auto accident, but recovered enough to start two games late in the season. In the second of those games, Farrow broke his shoulder blade, finishing the game despite the injury.
He was placed on injured reserve, then had ankle surgery the next year. He has yet to get back into the NFL despite having chances with the Chargers, New England and Miami. He played with San Antonio in the Alliance of American Football, and was the league's player of the week once after rushing for 142 yards in a game.
That league folded last spring, but Farrow soon had another chance when Seattle picked him with its second pick in the skill-positions portion of the XFL draft. He is second on the team in rushing with 98 yards on 23 carries and is also a receiving threat, having caught seven passes for 39 yards, including last week's touchdown.
"My body is right and my mind is right," he said. "I definitely went through a lot and I am just happy to be out here."
Farrow is looking forward to playing next week at Houston, where he helped start the Grind With a Purpose foundation that strives to help youth make smart life choices. There will be many kids the foundation works with at the game next week, but Farrow's main focus now is Saturday's game. He knows the offense needs to be more productive, and he thinks that is close to happening.
"You look at the record and you see 1-2, and you see the games and you kind of think turmoil," he said. "And it can be turmoil if you don't have the right people in the locker room. I think we got the right people in the locker room and everything we talked about this weekend really set the stage for us to get on our stuff the next seven weeks."