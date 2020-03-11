WENATCHEE — Season number two for the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks begins next Tuesday at the Town Toyota Center. Last season, the Skyhawks were 6-6 in the American West Football Conference under Head Coach Keith Evans.
This season, Evans is now the general manager. He’s brought in a close friend to become the new head coach, Meadow Lemon, the son of the late Harlem Globetrotters frontman, Meadowlark Lemon.
Lemon, who has a long background in arena football, just arrived in town a couple of days ago with the task of getting the team ready to play next week.
“Today is the first day on the field. We’re missing a bunch of guys. All my bigs aren’t here, so I pretty much I have the skill guys so we’re pretty much going through our paces. This morning we did some testing and worked them up and lathered them up a little bit,” Lemon said before the team’s practice on Tuesday at Foothills Middle School in Wenatchee. “I want to see how they move. I want to see how they are acclimating to the climate. I want to see how fast they can catch on.”
Lemon, who is every bit as colorful as his father, said they have seven days to put everything together. He said they are excited but it is a very condensed, short window. Everything is important and nothing can wait until tomorrow.
It needs to get done right now, he said. Defense seems to the strongest part fo the team.
“I’m liking some of the things I’m seeing on defense. Kyle Abraham is a big young man who has high aspirations. He’s looking really good. I like how he is moving,” Lemon said. “We had some guys who played on this defense last year who were pretty exceptional. I’m looking forward to seeing them. The defense will be our strength to get us out of the gate.”
The defense will be coached by Mike Bonner, who Lemon said is a close friend. The two have coached together in a number of places. Bonner is aggressive, but a very astute defensive-minded man, he said.
Lemon said both he and Bonner coach both offense and defense.
“He took the defense and I took the offense. Mike is going to do a great job. He’s very thorough. He knows the game well and has coached at every level,” he said. “He’s going to have those guys prepared and ready to go.”
Last season, the Skyhawks under Evans ran the ball more than passing, but Lemon said he is just the opposite.
“If you like high scoring, fast-paced and touchdowns, you’re going to enjoy our show. We put the ball up in the air. I throw more than I run. I like a lot of points,” Lemon said.
Since next Tuesday is Saint Patrick’s Day, Lemon encouraged fans to hit the bar after work, then come to the game.
“Every time we score a touchdown, I want them to have another drink. I feel I’m going to get them pretty lit up by the end of the night,” Lemon said with a laugh.
Lemon does not know much about the AWFC, but he has coached in a number of arena leagues in the past, AFL, IFL, CFL. He is planning to do a recon mission to find out the level of competition in each market.
“I want to know what Idaho has or what Yakima has. That first time around I’m going to feel them out. The second time it will be interesting,” he said.
Sports are part of Lemon’s DNA. He grew up on the Harlem Globetrotters bench, traveling all over the country with his dad with the likes Curly Neal, Marcus Haynes, and Wilt Chamberlain.
He used to love listening to their stories about how they go about their professional lives and how they do things. Lemon would listen to players impart things into the young guys. Those are some of the same lessons he’s trying share with the Skyhawks.
“It’s come full circle, but you’ve probably caught in the best environment you can. Its entertainment value of the arena game that I love. I love the showmanship. I love the high scoring. It’s something quick,” Lemon said.”I love the parents, grandparents, and everybody can enjoy this. It’s fan-friendly and affordable. It’s accessible. You can talk to us and reach us after the games. We want to meet you.”
His goal for the season is to provide quality entertainment for the city. He wants to develop the team into something the community can be proud of like they are proud of the Wild.
“I want to start the building blocks and a good foundation. I want us to do things in the community to give back. I want to be able to offer scholarships to young men and women. I want to be able to assist things like homelessness is important to me. I’m very big on domestic violence and care for women and children,”
Lemon said he’s enjoying Wenatchee and is looking forward to the warmer weather. The Skyhawks open the season on Tuesday, March 17 at Town Toyota Center against the Tri-City Rage. The game starts at 7 p.m.
The first three games for the Skyhawks are at home. After Tuesday, the next games are Saturday, April 4 against the defending AWFC champions, the Idaho Horsemen and on Saturday, April 18 against a new team in the league, the Yakima Canines.