US-NEWS-OREGON-DUCKS-NOT-VIEWING-WASHINGTON-PO.jpg

Former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura plays for the University of Arizona Wildcats Saturday in Seattle. 

 Photo by Leon Neuschwander for The Oregonian/OregonLive

The flag is gone.

But the memory hasn't faded.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?