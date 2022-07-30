KAMLOOPS — The AppleSox rebounded from their series loss to Cowlitz, edging the Kamloops NorthPaws 14-10 Friday in a back-and-forth game at Norbrock Stadium.
Aiva Arquette pulled the AppleSox to a pivotal win after collecting six RBIs following a 2-for-5 night at the dish. Arquette also mashed his first home run of the season, which came at an opportune time with the AppleSox tied 5-5 in the third. Arquette unloaded on a 2-0 fastball and cleared the bases, moving his team-high season RBI total to 38 — which ranks second in the WCL.
Xander Orejudos, Adam Fahsel and Grant Sherrod also recorded multi-hit games for Wenatchee and fan-favorite Joichiro Oyama pushed his WCL-leading run tally up to 53 after scoring three times.
Anthony Sendejas picked up his first win of the season after tossing 2.2 innings of relief before Jake Putnam closed the door with a three-inning save, his third of the season.
Wenatchee took a 3-0 lead in the first inning after Arquette drove in Oyama with an RBI single and Fahsel plated a pair with a double three batters. But Kamloops was able to scratch across a run in the bottom half of the inning and then took a 5-3 lead after scoring four in the second.
The AppleSox responded with seven runs in the third, punctuated by Arquette’s grand slam.
And still, 10-5 wasn’t a safe lead. The NorthPaws chipped away incrementally with two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and two more in the eighth while the AppleSox bats fell asleep. Heading into the ninth, Kamloops had climbed all the way back and trailed 11-10.
Fortunately, the AppleSox benefitted from a defensive error on a sacrifice bunt attempt, scoring one and putting two runners in scoring position. Both came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Arquette and a double from Sherrod.
That little bit of breathing room was all the AppleSox needed; Putnam cruised through ninth and Wenatchee secured its fourth win over Kamloops in as many games. With the win, Wenatchee remains tied with Edmonton for first place in the second half at 11-8.
The AppleSox look to take the series Saturday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone