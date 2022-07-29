Purchase Access

LOS ANGELES — Kalen DeBoer and Jake Dickert have more in common than the Apple Cup.

Before arriving at Washington this offseason, DeBoer played wide receiver at NAIA University of Sioux Falls and climbed the coaching ladder at Washington (S.D.) High School, Sioux Falls, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State (twice) and Indiana.