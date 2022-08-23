Purchase Access

RENTON — With three days left until Seattle’s final preseason game at Dallas, and less than three weeks until the regular-season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Geno Smith remains atop the Seahawks depth chart at quarterback ahead of Drew Lock.

But there is still time for that to change, coach Pete Carroll said before Tuesday’s practice.