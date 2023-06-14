Gonzaga spent portions of its 2022-23 preseason and regular season in Big 12 territory, squared off with a Big 12 team at a neutral-site location in South Dakota, faced a future Big 12 member twice in West Coast Conference play and drew another Big 12 opponent in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Conversations around a potential move to the Big 12 Conference were inevitable once it was revealed Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford met with commissioner Brett Yormark in Frisco, Texas, prior to an Oct. 28 exhibition game against Tennessee, and rumors resurfaced whenever the Bulldogs had one of their scheduled — or unscheduled — run-ins with the league through the course of their 37-game season.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.