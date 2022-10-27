MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during Game Five of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres. 

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies may not be a dream World Series matchup for Major League Baseball and Fox Sports executives, but both teams have the goods to produce something that should be far from a ratings disaster.

Few would disagree a more tantalizing World Series this year would have featured the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers as they are storied MLB franchises that play in the two biggest U.S. media markets.

MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

FILE PHOTO: Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini breaks his  bat against the New York Yankees during Game Four of the ALCS  at Yankee Stadium. 


