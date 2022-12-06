EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School’s new head girls basketball coach looks at her players and can’t help but see the possibilities of success.
Sure, Kishaun Williams knows there will be some tough lessons, but she thinks she has the kids who want those growing pains.
Williams comes from Louisiana, and she played for a few college basketball programs herself — a few smaller programs in Louisiana, as well as the Missouri Tigers in the Southeastern Conference.
“I just wanted to try something different,” she said. “I had never been to Seattle before. Never been to the Wenatchee area before. I’m excited about this experience.”
It’s been a slow start.
“I’ve only had the girls for two months,” said Williams. “We have a lot of multi-sport athletes, playing soccer, volleyball, track. Some of these kids I only had for 10 days before the first game.”
So she herself is getting to know the players.
What she’s seen after two games — in losses to Hanford and 2A power Ellensburg — she likes for the most part.
“The first quarter against Hanford, they were afraid. They were nervous,” Williams said of her Wildcats, who were down 29-7 after one quarter. “But they fought back. Overall, I was proud to see the girls fight. Our heart and determination not to give up looks to be a big strength.”
She’s got plenty of fighters — 40 of them turned out for all three teams.
“We can go pretty deep when we need to get fresh legs,” she said.
And therein lies the game plan for this season.
“Offensively, we’ll run and gun. Defensively, we’re pressing in your face. It’ll be a scrappy type of defense,” Williams said. “I’m loaded with guards. I’ll probably cut the rotation down to eight players eventually.”
It’s a change from past Eastmont teams, which played a halfcourt-set type of offense. That’s out the door.
“Right now, I’m in the middle of de-programming and re-programming these girls,” said Williams. “They’re learning a new style of play.”
Williams will have some seniors who’ll likely become leaders. But she knows the younger teammates will be the one who’ll benefit from this new style of play.
“This freshman group will be special,” she said. “The freshman and sophomore group is going to be good.”
Maybe teams weren’t scared of Eastmont before and thought they were an easy win.
“That’s not the case anymore. We showed that Saturday night in our comeback,” said Williams, who enjoys teaching her players the keys to playing the game.
“Basketball builds life. Basketball shaped me. Molded me,” Williams said. “When things get tough, you have to go to your basketball mindset.”
But she’s also realistic enough that things won’t turn around completely for the Wildcats.
“This year is not so much about wins and losses,” said Williams. “I want to see the girls playing with confidence and happiness. Me seeing them smiling again would be great. The wins will come later. I have to get those kids back to loving the game again.
“I want to be the coach to them that I think I needed (when I was their age).”
Eastmont varsity roster (as of Nov. 30)
SG Emma Bergan, sr.; G Maddie Bonniwell, fr.; SF Isabella Clinton, soph; G Ellie Davis, jr.; PF Amelia Hardy, soph; SF Tamrynn Heimbigner, jr.; PG Elizabeth Heinz, soph; PG Noelia Johnson, fr.; SF Anna Klinkenberg, sr.; PG Aubrey Noell, sr.; SG Bella Otterstetter, soph; C Lauren Phythian, sr.; G Layni Schmutzler, sr.; G Austin Sutherland, jr.; G Kylee Weems, sr.
