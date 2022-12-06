221130-sportslocal-eastmontellensburggirlsgallery 05.jpg (copy)
Eastmont holds close to Ellensburg in the first quarter but can't keep up the rest of the basketball game, losing 64-34 under first year coach Kishaun Williams

 Don Seabrook

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School’s new head girls basketball coach looks at her players and can’t help but see the possibilities of success.

Sure, Kishaun Williams knows there will be some tough lessons, but she thinks she has the kids who want those growing pains.



