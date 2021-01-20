WENATCHEE — The North Central Region athletic directors put out the official prep football schedule for the entire region Monday, agreeing to a six-week slate of games (including jamboree) starting on Feb. 27.
Football practice can begin on Feb. 16 — and Feb. 22 for the rest of fall sports. The first night of games is on March 5. The county will need to advance into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington mandate for the competition to begin.
But assuming it does, prep football — though brief — should be fairly interesting; 1A powerhouse Royal is jumping up to play Eastmont, Moses Lake and Wenatchee; Cashmere will travel to Moses Lake to take on the Chiefs in a cross-tiered match and 2A Ephrata will challenge Eastmont.
The Panthers and the Wildcats square off twice (home-away). And Cashmere-Chelan will compete for the Bronze Shoe to close out the season.
Eastmont athletic director Russ Waterman said Monday that the ADs expect to have the schedule for the rest of fall sports for the region out Friday, before starting to select dates for the spring sports season, which will follow fall sports.
Football schedules include:
Wenatchee
- March 5: Moses Lake
- March 12: at Eastmont
- March 19: Royal
- March 26: at Moses Lake
- April 5: Eastmont
Eastmont
- March 5: at Royal
- March 12: Wenatchee
- March 19: at Moses Lake
- March 26: Ephrata
- April 5: at Wenatchee
Cashmere
- March 5: at Quincy
- March 12: at Moses Lake
- March 19: Cascade
- March 26: at Omak
- April 5: Chelan
Cascade
- March 5: at Chelan
- March 12: Quincy
- March 19: at Cashmere
- March 26: at Warden
- April 5: Omak
Chelan
- March 5: Cascade
- March 12: at Omak
- March 19: at Ephrata
- March 26: Quincy
- April 5: at Cashmere
Quincy
- March 5: Cashmere
- March 12: at Cascade
- March 19: Omak
- March 26: at Chelan
- April 5: at Ephrata
Ephrata
- March 5: at Wahluke
- March 12: Royal
- March 19: Chelan
- March 26: at Eastmont
- April 5: Quincy
Manson
- March 5: Brewster
- March 12: at Warden
- March 19: at Lake Roosevelt
- March 26: at Tonasket
- April 5: Oroville