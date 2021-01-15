WENATCHEE — The North Central Region athletic directors came to a tentative agreement late Wednesday evening for a season schedule for prep sports.
Pending metrics, seasons are as follows:
Fall sports: cross country, football, girls swim and dive, girls soccer and volleyball.
- First practice: Feb. 22 (Feb. 16 for football)
- First competition: Feb. 27 (March 4 for football)
- Season end: April 3
Spring sports: baseball, boys soccer, softball, track and field, golf and tennis.
- First practice: April 5
- First competition: April 10
- Season end: May 15
Winter sports: basketball, bowling, boys swim and dive, cheerleading and wrestling
- First practice: May 17
- First competition: May 22
- Season end: June 19
After the WIAA Executive Board voted to amend its prep sports schedule two weeks ago, the athletic directors in the region met to discuss pursuing a regional competition format instead of just by league.
Everyone was on board. On Friday, Eastmont athletic director Russ Waterman said the AD’s approved a tiered approach for competition, allowing 1A and 2A schools Royal, Ephrata, Quincy, Cascade, Cashmere and Chelan to jump up to 4A for certain sports.
Royal and Ephrata will make the jump in football, Cascade and Cashmere in girls soccer and Chelan in volleyball. Ultimately, it should make for some exciting games with Royal being the top 1A football team in the last decade (if not longer).
Girls soccer will be one of the most competitive divisions in the state with Ephrata, Cascade and Cashmere joining Moses Lake, Wenatchee and Eastmont. And Chelan is coming off a state title in volleyball in 2019.