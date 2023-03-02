John Schneider and Pete Carroll (copy) (copy)

The center position is one that Seahawks general manager John Schneider, left, and head coach Pete Carroll will need to look to fill this offseason, following the retirement of Austin Blythe.

 The Seattle Times/Ken Lambert

INDIANAPOLIS — The Seahawks' annual need for a new center is now official.

Veteran Austin Blythe, the team's starter at its position that's been an issue for eight years, on Tuesday announced his retirement that had been expected. Blythe, 30, retired after seven NFL seasons including a last one with Seattle via an online post via his Instagram account.



___ (c)2023 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.