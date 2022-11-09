SPOKANE — After a short hiatus, Gonzaga has made another recruiting splash in international waters.

The Bulldogs received a commitment from Australian power forward Alex Toohey of the NBA Global Academy on Tuesday, giving Mark Few's program two commits in the 2023 recruiting class.



