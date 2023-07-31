EAST WENATCHEE — When the opening round of the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club ended last Tuesday, both Spencer Ellis of Wenatchee and Paul Mitzel of Quincy were the only local and regional golfers to make the top five after they each scored a 72 in a six-way tie for third.

The following day, Round 2, Ellis shot two under par but Mitzel began to pull away after shooting a 68 — two strokes better. Both golfers survived the cut, which effectively halved the field of players for the final round on Thursday.

Prep Monday: Wenatchee boys golf team edges Eisenhower to win Big 9 POD No. 3 (copy)
Buy Now

Spencer Ellis, Eastmont head coach for boys' golf, watches as Connor Doyle chips to the green on the 8th hole of a Columbia Basin Big Nine POD at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee in April of 2017. Ellis recently won the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club on Thursday.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?