Spencer Ellis, Eastmont head coach for boys' golf, watches as Connor Doyle chips to the green on the 8th hole of a Columbia Basin Big Nine POD at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee in April of 2017. Ellis recently won the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
EAST WENATCHEE — When the opening round of the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club ended last Tuesday, both Spencer Ellis of Wenatchee and Paul Mitzel of Quincy were the only local and regional golfers to make the top five after they each scored a 72 in a six-way tie for third.
The following day, Round 2, Ellis shot two under par but Mitzel began to pull away after shooting a 68 — two strokes better. Both golfers survived the cut, which effectively halved the field of players for the final round on Thursday.
Ellis went into the finale two strokes out of first and behind Mitzel on a beautiful day with an immaculate course. He birdied the first hole but bogeyed the fourth and fifth to fall behind by three strokes with 12 holes left in the championship round.
“I got pretty fortunate at my home course,” Ellis said. “I’ve played there a number of times.” He was well acquainted with the little things, the details of the course — where to hit to have an advantage.
This is where consistency and his course knowledge paid off with the aid of his father, Brian, who offered advice and was his caddie for the past three days. Ellis gained a lot of insight and knowledge into the sport through his father and grandmother from a young age.
“He helped me out when I needed,” Ellis said. “He understands the game really well and it was cool to spend time with him.”
He birdied the seventh hole when Mitzel bogeyed. When they rounded the back nine they were neck-in-neck and Ellis began to pull away with a birdie on the 12th, 13th, and 15th holes, giving him a two-stroke lead with three holes to go.
At this point, the pair had drawn a crowd of around 50 spectators made up of cut players, member volunteers, course workers, friends and family. The two golfers were well ahead of the competition by four or five strokes, beating out 120 other qualified golfers over 54 holes.
“I felt the home-field advantage,” Ellis said.
After the last ball rolled into the cup, and the final scores were tallied, Ellis learned his lead held out when he was handed the crystalline trophy. He earned 75 and Mitzel earned 50 Washington Golf performance points and a $500 and $300 purse for finishing first and second.
“We were the final ones to get the results. It was great to share that experience with my Dad,” Ellis said. “It was pretty awesome. We hung around after and celebrated.”
Ellis shot a 69 in the final round and Mitzel shot a 73. The gross total for Ellis and Mitzel was 211 and 213 strokes, respectively. The three golfers that followed them in the final standings were Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake, Idaho who scored a 215, Jacob Koppenberg of Bellingham who shot a 216 and Colten Kleis of Kenmore who finished with a 217.
Ellis also earned a lifetime exemption when entering a Washington mid-amateur event and automatically qualifies for state and regional mid-amateur tournaments.
Ellis plans to compete in the Central Washington Amateur Golf Championship back at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club on Aug. 25-27. He also plans to team up with his brother, who is also a competitive golfer in California, in October in hopes of qualifying for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
“I’ve got some more practicing to do,” Ellis said.
That wasn’t his only cause for celebration last week. While golfing at Three Lakes Golf Course in Malaga on Sunday, Ellis sank a hole-in-one. It was the fourth time in his golf career that he has hit a hole-in-one but it was his first in five or six years.
