WENATCHEE — Back for another round, Numerica Credit Union presented the Rails & Ales return to the bottom of Orondo Avenue on Friday night, a unique rail jam contest that attracted some of the region's most talented skiers and snowboarders.
World photo/Don Seabrook Trick snowboarders and skiers start from a wood platform and head down a course of snow brought into downtown Wenatchee for the annual Rails & Ales event on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee Friday, March 10, 2023.
World photo/Don Seabrook Trick snowboarders and skiers wait their turn to practice on a strip of snow brought into downtown Wenatchee for the annual Rails & Ales event on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee Friday, March 10, 2023.
World photo/Don Seabrook Jake Salvador, Snohomish, crashes off the snow onto the pavement of Orondo Avenue Friday, March 10, 2023. Trick snowboarders and skiers took to a strip of snow brought into downtown Wenatchee for the annual Rails & Ales event in Wenatchee.
World photo/Don Seabrook People watch from a beer garden as trick snowboarders and skiers took to a strip of snow brought into downtown Wenatchee for the annual Rails & Ales event on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee Friday, March 10, 2023.
World photo/Don Seabrook A crowd hangs by a bonfire as they watch from a beer garden as trick snowboarders and skiers took to a strip of snow brought into downtown Wenatchee for the annual Rails & Ales event on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee Friday, March 10, 2023.
Literal tons of snow were hauled down from Mission Ridge by Selland Construction and dumped down the center of the closed street, then groomed into a park-style course. But it almost didn’t happen since there was almost too much snow on Mission Ridge for the trucks to make the journey.
“We literally could not do this without their support,” Mission Ridge Marketing Director Tony Hickok said.
Music blared from stacked speakers and echoed throughout the downtown block, food trucks perfumed the air, and beer gardens served local brews. The fence surrounding the event was thick with spectators, and the crowd multiplied as time passed.
After a brief on the course, each participant launched themselves off of a seven-foot platform to build up speed down a wide stripe of snow. From there, they could choose four different rails to piece together a line with enough style to hopefully take the top prize.
Though this event was more for fun than anything, serious prize money could be won. Equal payouts were given to the top three men and women competing in skiing and snowboarding. The first prize earned $1000, the second earned $500, and the third took $250.
They were judged on their style, the tricks they performed and consistency. Hickok believes it's about more than the event itself.
“It’s about celebrating winter culture in the Wenatchee Valley,” he said. “This event is designed to celebrate that and draw attention to Wenatchee as Washington’s only true ski town.”
Since its humble beginnings in 2013, the event continues to grow, attracting more participants and partners with the help of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s one of the largest rail jam sessions like this in the country,” Hickok said.
The free family event lasted from 5-9 p.m. Live music was performed by Massy Ferguson.
Local sponsors included Mission Ridge, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee Valley Brewing, Subaru of America, Goodfellow Brothers, Visit Chelan County, KW3, Lifeline Ambulance Inc., Midtown Ventures, and Tan Republic.
