WENATCHEE — Back for another round, Numerica Credit Union presented the Rails & Ales return to the bottom of Orondo Avenue on Friday night, a unique rail jam contest that attracted some of the region's most talented skiers and snowboarders.

Trick snowboarders and skiers took to a strip of snow brought into downtown Wenatchee for the annual Rails & Ales event on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee Friday.

Literal tons of snow were hauled down from Mission Ridge by Selland Construction and dumped down the center of the closed street, then groomed into a park-style course. But it almost didn’t happen since there was almost too much snow on Mission Ridge for the trucks to make the journey.



